William ‘Bill’ McDonald

Hamilton – William "Bill" True McDonald, 81, of Hamilton passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at the Discovery Care Centre. The Rosary will be held on Friday, October 14, 2016 at 10 a.m. at St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church in Darby. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the church. Bill will be interred at Lone Pine Cemetery with his son Robert following the Funeral Mass. There will be a reception following the committal service at church. Memorials may be made in Bill's name to Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital, 1200 Westwood Drive, Hamilton MT 59840.