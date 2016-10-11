I read with interest the argument proposed by Mr. Rod Nielsen about the number of minority women (African Americans and Indian Americans) who received abortions in the past two generations. He makes some questionable connections between the percentage of the U.S. population and percentage of abortions for each minority.

Once again I would ask for citations for data, as I frequently do in responding to Letters to the Editors. But more importantly, I think Mr. Nielsen misses the point: the women, their doctors, (and hopefully their partners) who decided to have abortions in the past two generations, did so voluntarily. They did so to avoid subjecting their babies to devastating poverty, unsafe living conditions, and lack of health care. They did so because tremendous economic and political forces against them led them to make these difficult and devastating decisions.

I can only assume your point of view comes from a privileged stance where one needn’t worry about one’s children receiving adequate food, shelter and schooling. To “begin a serious discussion,” we need to start at the root, not the symptom.

Star Jameson

Hamilton