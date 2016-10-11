Stevensville – Donald H. Goddard, 95, returned to his heavenly home on Tuesday, October 4, 201 6 at The Living Centre in Stevensville, MT. He was born November 14, 1920 in LaPorte City, Iowa, the son of the late Harry H. and Nellie (Fordyce) Goddard.

Don was raised and attended schools in LaPorte City and Clinton, Iowa. Graduating from Lyons High School in 1939. He entered the service February 10, 1941. In WWII, he flew B24s and made the Air Force a career. Don married the love of his life, Bernetta M. Wilke, on September 7, 1945 in San Bernardino, California. Bernetta shared Don’s passion for the Air Force and embraced every new adventure.

He retired in 1964 and moved into the City of Glasgow and became an insurance adjuster, avid racquetball player and outdoorsman. He was a past Grand Patron of Eastern Star, a Mason, a Shriner, a member of The American Legion and enjoyed the Aeronuts in Stevensville.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Bernetta, his brothers George, Rolland and Orville Goddard and half brother Gary Thomas and half sister Joyce Kelle.

Don is survived by his daughter Donna (Alan) Benson, granddaughters Tori Maclean (James DesRosier) and Angie (Terry) Mickles, great grandchildren Dylan (Haley) Maclean, Jacob Maclean (Becca) and Emily Mickles, sister Evelyn Birge, half sister Erma Huebner, half brothers Jim, Paul, Les and Vern Goddard, and special nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services were held Monday, October 10, 2016 at First Lutheran Church in Missoula. Gravesite Service with Military Honors will be held Wednesday, October 12, 2016 at Highland Cemetery in Glasgow, Montana.

The family suggests that memorials be made to The Living Centre, 63 Main Street, Stevensville MT 59870; First Lutheran Church, 2808 South Ave W, Missoula MT 59804; or any charity of choice. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.