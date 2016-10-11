Darby wins at homecoming

The Western C conference got a lot more complicated over the weekend. Although league leader Charlo kept it’s undefeated record in tact, second place Arlee was topped by Twin Bridges. Darby toppled Flint Creek and improved to 5-3. Victor is in third place at 4-2 and had a bye. Darby has one game remaining in the season, against Victor this weekend. Victor will also have a game against Clark Fork.

Darby outlasted Flint Creek, 34-30, for their Homecoming game. Darby scored first in the game on a 26-yard pass from Kye McCollaum to Zach McCrossin. John Becker made the two-point conversion. Beckers scored in the second quarter on a 24-yard run but the conversion was no good. Flint Creek got on the board right before the half but Darby was up by 14 points. McCollaum had a 53-yard run in the third quarter to increase the lead and then found McCrossin for a six-yard pass. Flint Creek made a run at the Tigers. McCollaum scored again in the fourth on a 22-yard run and Becker made the two-point conversion.

Hamilton picked up a non-conference win over Frenchtown, defeating the Broncs 44-6. Quarterback Carson Rostad opened up the Hamilton scoring with a 25-yard pass to Cam Rothie. Rostad also had a five-yard run to the end zone and then hit Tyler Chouinard from 24 yards out for the final touchdown of the game. Chouinard had an 84-yard punt return. Many Rivera pushed through to score from two yards out. Bridger Bauder had a three-yard run, three PATs and a 34-yard field goal.

Dillon topped Corvallis 42 -7 in Southwest A action. Hunter Pinheiro had Corvallis’ only touchdown, a 21 yard run in the fourth quarter. Caden Ayers kicked the PAT.

Lewistown defeated Stevensville, 33-20, in non-conference action.