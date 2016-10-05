Valley football wrap up

The Hamilton Broncs were the spoilers of Stevensville’s homecoming on Friday night. The Broncs led 26-0 at the end of the first quarter and 40-0 at the half, which triggered a running clock for the rest of the game. Hamilton’s Manny Rivera had four touchdowns and Bridger Bauder added two more, including an interception. Hamilton went on to win, 47-0.

Corvallis lost to Butte Central, 40-7, in the Blue Devil’s Homecoming. The Blue Devils’ only touchdown occurred in the fourth quarter when Garrack Richardson caught a 25-yard pass from Ridge Albright. Cayden Ayers kicked the PAT.

Florence lost to Ronan, 32-14.

Darby rolled over Plains, 64-42, in Western C action. Kye McCollaum had runs of 22, 37, 25, and 20 yards for touchdowns. He also completed three two-point conversions. John Beckers made touchdowns from the three-yard line, the 10-yard line and from seven yards out. He also caught a three-yard pass from McCollaum for another touchdown. Andy Smith also made a touchdown for the Tigers. He scored from four yards out.

Victor lost to Flint Creek, the co-op team of Drummond and Philipsburg, 44-36. The Pirates tied the game late in the fourth quarter but the Titans rallied and scored one more time for the win.