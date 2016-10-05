Lady Falcons’ streak continues

The Lady Falcons kept their undefeated record in place with wins over Ronan and Deer Lodge over the Weekend. The Wardens actually pushed the Florence to a rare fourth game in their match but the Lady Falcons buckled down and stopped the Wardens in the fourth game, 25-7. Megan Kowalski and Autumn Round continued their dominance at the net while setter Shay Waldbillig kept the offense running with her sets.

Florence def. Ronan, 25-18, 25-13, 25-4.

Kills – Ronan 20, Florence 33 (Megan Kowalski 14). Blocks – Ronan 1, Florence 8 (Kowalski 7). Digs – Ronan 28, Florence 24 (Hunter Doty-DiBrito 11). Assists – Ronan 5, Florence 24 (Shay Waldbillig 24). Aces – Ronan 4, Florence 18 (Waldbillig 11).

Florence def. Deer Lodge, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20, 25-7.

Kills – Deer Lodge 26, Florence 54 (Autumn Round 17). Blocks – Deer Lodge 24, Florence 6 (Megan Kowalski 3). Digs – Deer Lodge 49, Florence 30 (Hunter Doty-DiBrito 15). Assists – Deer Lodge 21, Florence 49 (Shay Waldbillig 45). Aces – Deer Lodge 6, Florence 14 (Doty-DiBrito 5).

Corvallis made the trip north on Saturday for a couple of non conference matches. Corvallis ran into a tough Columbia Falls team. The WildKats have not lost a match all year and they continued the streak, handing Corvallis their second loss of the season. The Blue Devils are still perfect in conference play though. Corvallis regrouped and came back to defeat Whitefish, although they had to play extra points in the final game.

Columbia Falls def. Corvallis 25-10, 25-21, 25-12.

Kills – Corvallis 15 (Maureen Jessop 5), Columbia Falls 44. Blocks – Corvallis 7 (Genesis Keith 2.5), Columbia Falls 6. Assists – Corvallis 15 (Kate Hurlbert 15), Columbia Falls 37. Digs – Corvallis 62 (Hurlbert 14), Columbia Falls 66. Aces – Corvallis 2, Columbia Falls 7.

Corvallis def. Whitefish, 25-8, 25-20, 21-25, 26-24

Kills − Corvallis 40 (M. Jessop 12), Whitefish 41 Blocks − Corvallis 11 (M. Jessop 4), Whitefish 4. Assists − Corvallis 31 (Hurlbert 29), Whitefish 38. Digs − Corvallis 85 (Kenzie Jessop 26), Whitefish 101. Aces − Corvallis 4 (M. Jessop 3), Whitefish 4.

Hamilton lost to Columbia Falls and to Whitefish.

Whitefish def. Hamilton 25-22, 25-21, 25-15

Kills − Hamilton 26 (Tristy Searle 10), Whitefish 3. Blocks − Hamilton 3 (Kacia Guisinger 2), Whitefish 4. Assists − Hamilton 21 (Caitlin Dillon 20), Whitefish 32. Digs − Hamilton 77 (Brooke Huxtable 15), Whitefish 64. Aces − Hamilton 4 (Hennesy Meyer 2), Whitefish 10.

Columbia Falls def. Hamilton, 25-22, 25-14, 20-25, 25-20.

Kills – Hamilton 40 (Searle 13), Columbia Falls 36. Blocks – Hamilton 4 (Guisinger 2), Columbia Falls 8. Assists – Hamilton 34 (Dillon 31), Columbia Falls 27. Digs – Hamilton 79 (Huxtable 22), Columbia Falls 61. Aces – Hamilton 5, Columbia Falls 14.