Hamilton boys win state golf title

The Class A golf season begins even before most schools are in session with several tournaments held throughout the end of August. The Hamilton Broncs began their season with one goal in mind, to win the state championship on their own home course. Throughout the years, the Hamilton Golf Course has been kind to the Broncs. Two years ago, the Broncs won here at home but last year came up short due to injuries.

“We’ve won it on our home course, three years, I think since I’ve been coaching,” said Hamilton coach Owen Burch. “Blaine Wetzsteon’s dad, Joe, won it on his home course (Hamilton) years ago. There was a lot of pressure on these kids.”

Hamilton finished the day on Friday with a commanding lead, leading Polson by 17 strokes. Max Toenjes led the team with a 69, four strokes ahead of second place. Although Ky Burch, typically the number two player for Hamilton, didn’t have a good round, freshman Tristan Hanson stepped up and finished tied for fourth with a 79 to help put the Broncs at the top of the leader board.

Coach Burch said that his team has done that all year, when one player has struggled, the others have stepped up. Saturday found Hanson struggling while Burch and Wetzsteon, both seniors, struggled early but then came on strongly in the final nine holes.

“Both birdied their last hole of their senior year,” said Coach Burch. “To be able to win, that’s what we had to do.”

Toenjes shot a 69 on Friday and a 75 on Saturday for a combined 144 to win the individual championship at the Class A state tournament in Hamilton over the weekend. After leading by four strokes at the end of the day on Friday, Toenjes finished two strokes ahead of Liam Clancy of Billings Central who shot a 73 each day. The wind picked up on the back nine on Friday and made it difficult to play according to Toenjes. “The expectations were so high. (But) there was less pressure today (Saturday) because I knew I had a lead, and I played well on the back. We’ve had pretty good luck here.”

Wetzsteon finished in a three-way tie for 11th place with a 162. Burch was tied for 17th with 164. Hanson finished tied for 22nd with 167 and Bryce Reed tied for 31st with 176. Reed is also a freshman.

Stevensville’s Zel Frost finished 25th and teammate Ivan Yazvac was 53rd. Jacob Watters finished in 60th place.

Corvallis’ Michael McKay finished tied for 49th. He said competing in his first year of competitive golf was a lot of fun and the sophomore was already looking forward to next year. Teammate Kobe Jessop finished in 57th place.

The Hamilton girls’ team finished back in the pack. Melissa Kimp shot a 201 to lead her team. Liz Roberts shot a 231. Kelci Martin shot 244, Jazmin Pervais shot 261 and Halie Spear shot a 263.

Corvallis golfers Keelee Storuud and Emily Thomas shot a 254 and 260 respectively.