Duggan wins Hamilton Invitational

Darby’s distance runner Evan Duggan won the Hamilton Invitation with a time of 16:16.58, almost 17 seconds faster than second place Matt Wilson of Hamilton. Wilson’s time was 16:32.74. Carson Jessop and Andrew Jessop, both of Corvallis, had a sprint at the end of the course with Carson coming in third and Andrew fourth. Anderson Witt and Joel Haas were next.

Corvallis won the boys’ team scoring with 32 points. Hamilton came in second. They were followed by Ronan, Seeley-Swan and Darby.

Hamilton’s Jacie Schmalz won the girls’ individual race with a time of 19:09.49. Teammate Sarah Passey was second with 20:01.33. Gracie Lang of Darby came in third with 20:12.49.

The Hamilton girls won the team scoring with 40 and Corvallis was right behind. They had the only complete teams. Seeley-Swan, Ronan, Stevensville, St. Ignatius and Darby rounded out the field.

Girls’ individual results

1. Jacie Schmalz, Ham, 19:09.49; 2. Sarah Passey, Ham, 20:01.33; 3. Gracie Lang, Dar, 20:12.49; 4. Bree Lewis, Cor, 20:29.45; 6. Albany Jessop, Cor, 20:53.80; 8. Lily Day, Cor, 21:52.55; 9. Tailer Tintinger, Ste, 22:02.58; 10. Becca Parker, Ham, 22:13.89; 11. Kara Wissenbach, Cor, 22:18.92; 12. Kat Kanenwisher, Ham, 22:37.05; 15. Alleah Jordan, Ham, 23:18.27.

Boys’ individual results

1. Evan Duggan, Dar, 16:16.58; 2. Matt Wilson, Ham, 16:32.74; 3. Carson Jessop, Cor, 16:43.33; 4. Andrew Jessop, Cor, 16:43.86; 5. Anders Watt, Cor, 16:52.11; 6. Joel Haas, Cor, 17:08.36; 9. Derick Perry, Ham, 17:42.08; 10. Sebastian Johnson, Ham, 17:44.24; 12. Troy Matt, Ste, 17:55.11; 14. Spencer Jessop, Cor, 18:12.27.