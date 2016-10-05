MONTANA 21ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In the Matter of the Name Change of Ainslie Kirsten Case-Carlson, Petitioner

Cause No. DV-16-329/3

Dept. No. 2

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Ainslie Kirsten Case-Carlson to Ainslie Kirsten Case.

The hearing will be on October 6, 2016 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated this 7th day of September, 2016.

/s/Paige Trautwein, Clerk of Court

By: Linda Cheyney, Deputy Clerk of Court.

BS 9-14, 9-21, 9-28, 10-5-16. MNAXLP

MONTANA 21ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In the Matter of the Name Change of Austen Sortor, Petitioner

Cause No. DV-16-328/3

Dept. No. 2

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Austen Dokota Sortor to Austen Dokota Stanley.

The hearing will be on October 6, 2016 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated this 7th day of September, 2016.

/s/Paige Trautwein, Clerk of Court

By: Linda Cheyney, Deputy Clerk of Court.

BS 9-14, 9-21, 9-28, 10-5-16. MNAXLP

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN COOPER SAIN, SR., Deceased.

Cause No. DP-16-88

Dept. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to John C. Sain. Jr. and Michael S. Sain, the Co-Personal Representatives, return receipt requested, at the Law Offices of LAWRENCE D. JOHNSON, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 500, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

Dated this 16th day of September, 2016

/s/ John C. Sain, Jr.

Co-Personal Representative

8692 Barnwood Ln.

Riverside, CA 92508

/s/ Michael S. Sain

Co-Personal Representative

147 Hart Bench Rd.

Darby, MT 59829

BS 9-21, 9-28, 10-5-16. MNAXLP

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CAROLE H. CLAXTON, a/k/a CAROLYN H. CLAXTON and CAROLE CLAXTON, Deceased.

Probate No.: DP-16-85

Department No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to ANNE M. ZORA, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o Bell & Bell, 210 South 3rd Street, P.O. Box 210, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED this 12th day of September, 2016.

/s/Anne M. Zora, Personal Representative

BS 9-21, 9-28, 10-5-16. MNAXLP

Jennifer B. Lint

Boatwright Law Office, P.C.

1091 South First Street

Hamilton, MT 59840

(406) 375-1385

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF AILENE J. ALLISON-TEW, Deceased.

Case No.: DP-16-54

Dept. No. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Dorsie Jean Jones, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at Boatwright Law Office, 1091 S. First Street, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED this 8th day of September, 2016.

/s/ Dorsie Jean Jones, Personal Representative

BS 9-21, 9-28. 10-5-16. MNAXLP

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Lucille T. Benson, Deceased.

Probate No.: DP-16-90

Department No. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to James A. Moerkerke, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o Royce A. McCarty, Jr., PO Box 210, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED this 21st day of September, 2016.

/s/ James A. Moerkerke, Personal Representative

BS 9-28, 10-5, 10-12-16. MNAXLP

David T. Markette

Dustin M. Chouinard

MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C.

601 S. First Street

P.O. Box 515

Hamilton, MT 59840

(406) 363-1110

DavidM@mcpcattorneys.com

DustinC@mcpcattorneys.com

Attorneys for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Richard Ellis Smith, Deceased

Probate No. DP 16-89

Dept. No. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed as Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to David T. Markette, the Personal Representative, in care of MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C., 601 S. First Street, P.O. Box 515, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the

foregoing is true and correct.

DATED this 15th day of September, 2016.

/s/ David T. Markette

BS 9-28, 10-5, 10-12-16. MNAXLP

James W. Thompson

THOMPSON PAINTER LAW P.C.

Professional Center @ 32nd

176 South 32nd Street West, Suite 4

Billings, Montana 59102-6867

(406) 294-4230

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM J. PETTIT, Deceased.

Cause No. DP 16-86

Judge: James A. Haynes

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, Susan K. Roller, has been appointed as personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to the undersigned, return receipt requested, at Thompson Painter Law P.C., Professional Center @ 32nd, 176 South 32nd Street West, Suite 4, Billings, Montana 59102-6867, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.DATED: September 28, 2016.

/s/ Susan K. Roller

/s/ James W. Thompson, Attorney for Estate

BS 10-5, 10-12, 10-19-16. MNAXLP

David T. Markette

Dustin M. Chouinard

MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C.

601 S. First Street

P.O. Box 515

Hamilton, MT 59840

(406) 363-1110

DavidM@mcpcattorneys.com

DustinC@mcpcattorneys.com

Attorneys for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of LESLIE ANN McGUIRE, Deceased.

Probate No. DP-16-93

Dept. No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed as Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Patricia Wenrich, the Personal Representative, in care of MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C., 601 S. First Street, P.O. Box 515, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.

DATED this 23rd day of September, 2016.

/s/ Patricia Wenrich

MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, PC

/s/ David T. Markette

Attorney for Personal Representative

BS 10-5, 10-12, 10-19-16. MNAXLP

NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING

Wednesday, October 12th, 2016

7:00 p.m.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Stevensville Town Council will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, October 12th at 7:00 PM at the Town Council Chambers, 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, Montana 59870 for the purpose of taking public comment on the proposed termination of the Water/Sewer Reduced Rate Program.

Comments may be given orally at the hearing, submitted in writing via email to clerk@townofstevensville.com or U.S. mail to Town Clerk, P.O. Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 before 3:00 pm October 12th, 2016.

Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting the Town Clerk at 406-777-5271.

Attest: Stacy Bartlett, Town Clerk

BS 9-28, 10-5-16. MNAXLP

NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING

Tuesday, October 18th, 2016

7:00 p.m.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Stevensville Town Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 18th at 7:00 PM at the Town CouncilChambers, 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, Montana 59870 for the purpose of hearing public comment on the proposed termination of the Contract between the Town of Stevensville and Ravalli County Recycling.

Comments may be given orally at the hearing, submitted in writing via email to clerk@townofstevensville.com or U.S. mail to Town Clerk, P.O. Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 before 3:00 pm October 18th, 2016.

Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting the Town Clerk at 406-777-5271.

Attest: Stacy Bartlett, Town Clerk.

BS 10-5, 10-12-16. MNAXLP

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given by Mountain View Mini Storage, 995 Highway 93 North, Victor, MT to Bryan Brewer that unless your balance due of $225.00 is paid by October 6th, 2016, the contents of the storage unit you leased will be removed and sold by Bucks Auction Service, 610 North First, Hamilton, MT.

BS 10-5, 10-12-16. MNAXLP

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC OPPORTUNITY TO PROTEST CORPORATE STRUCTURE CHANGE MONTANA RETAIL ON-PREMISES CONSUMPTION RESTAURANT BEER AND WINE LICENSE

The Catered Table, LLC (Members: Richard & Kathy Marcus) has applied for one corporate structure change Montana Retail On-Premises Consumption Restaurant Beer and Wine License No. 13-870-6488-402 to be operated at The Catered Table, 205 Main Street, Stevensville, Ravalli County. The public may protest this license transfer in accordance with the law.

Who can protest this license? Protests will be accepted from residents of the county of the proposed location (Ravalli), residents of adjoining Montana counties (Missoula, Granite, Beaverhead), and residents of adjoining counties in another state if the criteria in 16-4-207(4)(d), Montana Code Annotated (MCA), are met.

What information must be included? Protest letters must be legible and contain (1) the protestor’s full name, mailing address, and street address; (2) the license number (13-870-6488-402) and the applicant’s name (The Catered Table, LLC) (3) an indication that the letter is intended as a protest; (4) a description of the grounds for protesting; and (5) the protestor’s signature. A letter with multiple signatures will be considered one protest letter.

What are valid protest grounds? The protest may be based on the applicant’s qualifications listed in 16-4-401, MCA, or the grounds for denial of an application in 16-4-405, MCA. Examples of valid protest grounds include: (1) the applicant is unlikely to operate the establishment in compliance with the law; (2) the proposed location cannot be properly policed by local authorities; and (3) the welfare of the people in the vicinity of the proposed location will be adversely and seriously affected.

How are protests submitted? Protests must be postmarked to the Department of Revenue, Office of Dispute Resolution, P.O. Box 5805, Helena, Montana 59604-5805 on or before October 24, 2016.

What happens if the license is protested? Depending on the number of protests and the protest grounds, a public hearing will be held in Helena or Stevensville. All valid protestors will be notified of the hearing’s time, date and location. Hearings typically are scheduled within 90 days. A protester’s hearing testimony is limited to the grounds in the protester’s letter. Following the hearing, the Department of Revenue will notify the public whether the license transfer is approved or denied.

How can additional information be obtained? The cited MCA statutes are online at leg.mt.gov/bills/mca_toc/. Questions may be directed to Danette Tenneson, Compliance Specialist for the Department of Revenue’s Liquor Control Division, at (406) 444-4332 or dtenneson@mt.gov.

BS 10-5, 10-12-16. MNAXLP