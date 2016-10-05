Sales/Auctions

SALE – “First Friday” October 7th from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Stevensville Masonic Lodge. Something for everyone!

Habitat for Humanity ReSale. New & used building materials & much more. Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays, 9–4. 131 Old Corvallis Rd, Hamilton, 375-1926.

Farm and Garden

APPLES AND FRESH, unpasteurized mCINTOSH APPLE CIDER, Honeycrisp, Spartan, McIntosh, Fuji and other varieties available. Local honey. Frost Top Orchard, 634 Quast Lane, Corvallis, 961-1509.

SWEET CORN FRESH FROM OUR GARDEN! Also carrots, winter squash, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, beets, new potatoes, kohlrabi, pumpkins, gourds, decorative cornstalks and apples. mums! Peat moss. Boost composted manure in bags. Shade trees and shrubs. Alfalfa & alfalfa grass mix hay. Grain fed beef. Honey. Moeller’s Nursery, Eastside Hwy, Corvallis, 961-3389.

SMALL SQUARE BALES 2nd cutting alfalfa grass hay, $160/ton. Bagged whole-grain livestock feed: wheat, oats, barly. Cracked 3-Way (barley, oats, wheat). Call Russ, 360-1125 or 961-3528. STRAW ALSO AVAILABLE.

FRESH FARM EGGS from pastured free range chickens, delivered daily to the Bitterroot Star, 215 Main, Stevensville. Wild Source Alaska Halibut and Wild Copper River Sockeye Salmon! Locally produced Bugoni’s sausage (including bison!), Severson’s natural grass fed ground beef (1- lb. packages, $5), Howell’s natural grass fed ground lamb, $6/lb), locally made all-natural chocolate bars with no additives, Call 777-3928 for availability or just stop by!

Buildings

Authentic Timber Framed Barns. Residential-Commercial-Storefronts. Design-Build since 1990. Authentic Handcrafted, Pegged Frames Installed, Starting at $18/SF. Traditional Turnkey Barns From $40/SF. Built to Last for Generations. 406-581-3014 or email brett@bitterrootgroup.com www.bitterroottimberframes.com

For Sale

AKC LABRADOR RETRIEVER PUPPIES, yellow and black. Call 406-241-2433.

FIREARMS & AMMO AUCTION. 143 Rifles, Pistols by Winchesters, Colts, Ruger, Remington, Savage & More. Large volume ammo, reloading and more. Oct. 9 Kalispell Fairgrounds www.kevinhillauctions.com

1890’s Allen’s No. 318A Parlor furnace, blue porcelain, $600 obo. 961-3058, leave message.

FOR SALE: ONE CORD lodgepole firewood, $170. Call 406-961-4264.

For Rent



FOR RENT – 5-acre lots with mobile home hookups.777-3409.

COMMERCIAL for lease. Greatest exposure, parking, signage, daily traffic with attractive lease rates/incentives, Hamilton 200-4000 sq ft, 406-381-7251.

Stevensville’s Premier Business/Professional Services Building. Upstairs Office space, 590 square feet, restroom, will renovate to suit with minimum 2 year lease. Contact Gene 406-381-6107.

Help Wanted

CAREGIVER NEEDED. Early morning shift, 4:40am-8:30am 5 days or live in room/board & salary. Hamilton area. FAX resume to Lynn: 375-0165.

CASHIER/CLERK, light deli work. 16 hours or 32 plus hours/week. Starts at $9/hour plus tips. Bring resume to 108 Main, Stevensville, or call 777-3606 or 777-5603.

The Montana Newspaper Association, celebrating its 131th year of representing the Montana newspaper industry, is recruiting a Business Development Director. This key position is responsible for the marketing and development of print and digital advertising programs with regional and national business clients and works with our association members to expand Montana advertising programs and services. Other responsibilities include membership growth and coordinating our foundation fundraising activities. We are looking for an individual well-versed in marketing with the ability to build long-term business relationships with our members and clients. Candidates must have strong innovative, communication and organizational skills. We offer base compensation of $58,000 plus commission, bonus and work schedule flexibility. Please visit our website: mtnewspapers.com. Please email a cover letter and resume to: Jim Rickman, Executive Director. jim@mtnewspapers.com (406) 443-2850.

Montana Highway Patrol is accepting applications for TROOPER POSITIONS (entry level and lateral transfers). Obtain application materials on the Patrol’s website https://dojmt.gov/highwaypatrol or by calling 406-444-3259 toll free 1-877-8-Patrol. Closing Date: 10/14/16. AA/EEO Employer.

General manager needed for southeastern Montana weekly. Responsible for revenue generation with knowledge of news and advertising. Competitive salary, bonus opportunities, benefits. Apply to msmidt@countrymedia.net.

HOUSECLEANING, 3-4 hours bi-weekly, Hamilton. $15/hour. References required. 208-301-4447.

Real Estate

NW Montana Real Estate. Multiple large acre parcels. Timbered. Water. Bordered by National Forest. Company owned.Tungstenholdings.com. (406)293-3714.

Services

Maid in Montana – Residential & Commercial Cleaning, Move In/Move Outs. Free Estimates. Licensed-Bonded-Insured. 406-728-2254.

Wanted

WE BUY GUNS. Cash paid. New, used, antique or military. Call Rich, (406) 531-6702.

Notices

FOUND: PISTOL, Corvallis area. Call to identify, 381-4112.