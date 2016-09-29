We should follow county’s lead

Recent remarks by Margaret Gorski (Star letter, 9/7) miss the mark in assessing Ravalli County.

The current civic leaders and legislators of Ravalli County have a track record of leadership and accomplishments that Ms. Gorski seems to have overlooked. Replacing the old “drawbridge” attitude with a new “welcome mat” has been underway for a long time, as the record clearly indicates. Her quote of, “gridlock, buck-passing and business as usual,” is canned rhetoric, not fact.

The first small-business meeting with valley legislators and valley businesses, facilitated by the Ravalli County Economic Development Authority office, was in 2014. From them came ideas and concerns that we could focus our energies on improving. Their priority list showed the most concern about: 1 – internet access, 2 – health costs and 3 – reducing business taxes.

The civic leaders of the county have been able to do much to improve business economic opportunities, which are adding new jobs.

The city of Hamilton is working with the county commissioners to bring in state and federal funding to begin the infrastructure process in the newly formed Targeted Economic Development District. All six valley legislators have played key roles in getting legislation passed to not only help our county, but also help all rural counties. For example, I brought House Bill 274, making it possible for all rural counties to also be eligible, not just the urban, to apply for infrastructure funding for business districts. Rep. Ron Ehli brought three bills, HB-33, HB-34, and HB-35, that create community-based health care options. Great for the patients and families, along with creating local good-paying jobs. Sen. Pat Connell created state funding for firefighting costs, Rep. Nancy Ballance is the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, Sen. Fred Thomas heads up tax and revenue on the senate side, Rep. Theresa Manzella is on the Environmental Quality Committee. These folks are highly regarded and very effective in establishing good legislation that helps benefit Ravalli County.

An example of local small businesses benefiting and starting up in our county that have benefited directly from the efforts of our legislators, and from our Economic Development Office, would include BE Forest Products in Stevensville, over 15 employees and hiring more; Bitterroot Machine and Tool in Stevensville, over 25 employees and hiring more; Freight Monster in Hamilton, growing fast and creating new high-tech jobs. And just this summer was launched a new poultry growing and processing operation. Living Farms in Stevensville raises pasture-grown poultry, 2,500 birds at a time, and the new processing plant is at Homestead Organic Farm in Hamilton. New jobs, new ideas and great potential growth right here in our valley. I was able to help resolve an unexpected crisis when on the date the processing was to begin they were told that the required meat inspectors would not be available for a few months yet. With an attitude of “resolving this as quickly as we can,” the Department of Livestock provided an inspector within days, allowing the first group of birds to be processed, and now have continuing processing lined up for several months.

Civic leaders, meaning city officials and county commissioners, making the extra effort. The Ravalli County Economic Development office and state legislators leading the way have improved the business climate in our county. It is a community effort that brings opportunity. It is happening and it shows. The community welcome mat is working well.

Unfortunately, our state is not as fortunate as Ravalli County. The job-killing efforts of the present administration are quickly impacting our state’s revenue and soon our ability to meet our budget commitments. Missing funds found in the state audit. Oil, gas and coal restrictions and sanctions. Not able to pass desperately needed infrastructure legislation. Vetoing over 70 bills; some were much-needed tax revisions, and business incentives.

“Montana is in need of new leaders,” however, as the record shows, that is not the case for Ravalli County. We’re doing fine. Not so much for the rest of the state.

Rep. Ed Greef, HD-88

Florence