The ultimate discrimination

There is a lot of discussion and reference to bigotry, racism and discrimination during the hectic political process, in which, the country is currently engaged. No one, however, has seen fit to address this subject in regard to Roe v. Wade and the current abortion law that exists in this country.

Reviewing the statistics for abortion since it became the law of the land, two generations ago, over 54 million abortions have been provided to American women in the US. Of this number 30% have been black, African American women. For a group that represents 13% of our population, this number seems very much out of proportion. 16 million black African American babies are significant in 13% of our population. If we consider that 8 million were of the 1st generation of abortions and lived to be of reproductive age, then at 1.5 babies per each, there are an additional 12 million babies that were eliminated. If we use the same math for the 2nd generation then the number escalates.

Understanding that these figures are not science but just an uneducated interpretation of numbers, the totals, however factual they may be, are staggering. It might seem to indicate that Roe v. Wade insures that the 13% minority of black African Americans remains exactly that. One might also conclude that the intent to retain that law defines a racial discrimination and bigoted intolerance that no one wants to discuss.

Closer to home, however, the data for Native American populations is equally disturbing and notorious. The Native American population in the US is approximately 1%. The data for abortions in Native American women is 11.5%. This is seriously disproportionate to the population data. Using the process discussed above re generational reproduction, the results are a disaster.

Finally, it should be noted that the population data should be adjusted to include only women. The numbers then become 6.5 % black African American women and .5% Native American women receiving abortions. Therefore 7% of the women in the two minority populations referenced here are receiving 41% of the abortions for which data is provided.

As noted, this is not scientific but only a reflection of the data available to anyone who cares to seek it. It is commonly noted that the available data is most likely very conservative and the numbers may be much higher depending on how the research is conducted and the actual numbers reported.

Hopefully, someone will begin a serious discussion on what appears to be the ultimate in racial discrimination, bigotry and intolerance. It is hard to understand why this is happening when there is so much emphasis placed on family planning, sex education and free birth control methodology. Is there an ongoing process that encourages and influences these two categories of minority women to abort? Could this be population control, a form of genocide or just ugly discrimination?

If there are answers they must rest with those who support, manage, receive financial remuneration or are otherwise actively involved in controlling and continuing the process. Many of us will be listening.

Rod Nielsen

Hamilton