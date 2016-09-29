Hamilton golfers look tough for state

The Hamilton boys’ golf team brought home the Western A Divisional title on their own turf Saturday. They topped the field of eight teams with a 319 score. Polson was second with 326. Butte Central, Whitefish, Stevensville Columbia Falls, Frenchtown, and Corvallis rounded out the team scoring. The top four teams will advance to the state tournament that will be at the Hamilton Golf Course this weekend. The top 30 golfers will advance.

Max Toenjes of Hamilton shot a 73 to take the individual championship. He has consistently been at the top of the leader board all season. The senior took second last year at state and is looking tough enough to take the top spot this year.

Toenjes was followed by teammate Ky Burch who shot a 77. Carson McDaniel of Polson tied for third with Zel Frost of Stevensville. They shot a 78. Blaine Wetzsteon of Hamilton rounded out the top five with a 79. Hamilton freshman Tristan Hanson finished 14th with a 90. Bryce Reed, another Hamilton freshman, finished tied for 22nd with a 98.

Stevensville’s Ivan Yazvac tied for 18th with a 95 and Jacob Watters was tied for 24th with a 99.

Corvallis, in their inaugural year, had two players qualify for the state tournament. Kobe Jessop shot a 98 to tie for 22nd place. Michael McKay was right behind him with a 99 and finished tied for 24th place.

The Hamilton girls team shot a 472 and finished in fourth place. Whitefish won with a 409. Dillon and Polson finished second and third respectively. Melissa Kimp finished tied for eighth with a 105. Liz Roberts finished 14th with a 115. Kelci Martin was 19th with 121. Jazmin Pervais was 21st with 131 and Haile Spear rounded out the Bronc scoring with a 136 and finished 25th.

Corvallis had three girls qualify for state. Keelee Storuud finished tied for 22nd with a 134. Bailey Zsupnik and Brooke Jensen tied for 28th with 172.

The Class A state tournament will begin on Friday, September 30th and finish up on October 1st.