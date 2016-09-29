Florence roughs up Troy

The Florence Falcons began their Homecoming game against Troy with an interception when Kyler Alm snagged a Troy pass and raced 25 yards for the touchdown with 10 minutes remaining in the first quarter. Caden Venters kicked the PAT and the Falcons were off and running. They scored three more times in the quarter and put up 54 points for the game total, winning 54-8.

Bridger Dragoo had a 15-yard rushing touchdown for the second score of the game and Venters again kicked the PAT. Then Braxton McCullough called his own number and raced 15 yards for the score. The final Falcon touchdown in the first quarter was a 15-yard pick-six by Venters. The pressure continued in the second quarter with McCullough connecting with Derek Richard from 25 yards out. Venters’ PAT was good. It was Venters who caught the next scoring pass form McCullough, this time from 15 yards out, and he kicked the PAT. Dax Miller had a six-yard scoring run to finish the scoring in the half. The Falcons had a running clock as the 35point mercy rule was in effect from midway through the second quarter. Carson Katen, who had been a defensive force most of the game, caught a 55 yard pass from McCullough for the final Falcon touchdown. Venters kicked the PAT. Troy’s only touchdown, and the first of the year, was in the fourth quarter.

Pirate Jim, Victor’s mascot, almost ran out of powder for his cannon on Saturday.

There wasn’t a lot of defense played in Victor’s game against Plains with a whopping 130 points put on the scoreboard by the two teams. Victor won, 84-48.

Although Plains scored first, Victor’s Jesse Pearson came back to score on a two yard push to tie the game. Then the race was on. By the end of the first half, Victor had 52 points on the board and Plains had 34 points. The offense didn’t stop in the second half either with the Pirates putting 32 more points on the board. Pearson had three more touchdowns on the ground with runs of four yards, 17 yards and 12 yards. Colt Neville scored from 12 yards out and 65 yards out. Speedster Jack Powell raced in for the score from five yards, 10 yards, six yards and three yards. JD Kay had the final Pirate touchdown with a five-yard rush. Neville had four two-point conversions, Pearson made two conversions and Powell and Nathan Agee each made a two-point conversion. Victor is now 4-1 in conference play.

Corvallis topped the 2015 Class A state champion Whitefish Bulldogs, 20-17. Hamilton fell to Dillon and Stevensville lost to Butte Central.

Darby’s Kye McCollaum took the opening kickoff back 68 yards for a touchdown against Charlo. But that would be the extent of the Tigers’ scoring until the fourth quarter when McCollaum found Zach McCrossin for another six points. In between, Charlo put up 60 points en route to a 66-12 Western C win.