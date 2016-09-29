A vote for Trump is a vote against status quo

Bob Brown, former Montana Secretary of State, is upset, it seems, by Donald Trump’s ego. It seems to me that it would take a monumental ego to consider oneself capable of being President of the United States.
What about the ego, political and financial machinations of Hillary, who considers herself above the law? Imagine how it must boost that ego when FBI Director Comey and Attorney General Lynch through their judgments confirm her belief that she is above the law?
Mr. Brown points to Trump’s voting record. I see Mr. Trump as being an independent. Do you think Mr. Trump could win the nomination or Presidency as an independent? Never happen. Third parties lose.
Trump wants to get along with Putin. During the Cold war we talked with the Soviets, built arms, strengthened the military, signed treaties (all of which the Soviets broke), and eventually won the Cold War. We outspent them, out-armed them and talked. Talked!
Trump hasn’t released his tax returns. There is no doubt in my mind that he has taken advantage of every tax loophole on the books, just as you o I would regardless of our income. That is legal.
It is said that those who never venture never gain. Those who fear failure never achieve success. So if Mr. Trump dumped four failing companies, I would call that good business sense. Why beat a dead horse?
Mr. Brown compares Donald Trump to a fictional character who sounds more to me like Barack Obama who wants to fundamentally change the U.S. and signs Executive Orders to circumvent Congress.
China, Russia, North Korea and Iran have all expanded power under Obama and Sec. of State Hillary Clinton. That will continue and escalate under a Clinton Presidency.
Mr. Trump has gathered top “brains” on the issues we face. His speeches reflect that. He has spent a fortune of his own money on his campaign. Moving his family into the White House would be a step down. He could live a life of wealth and leisure but has chosen to take on possibly the toughest job in the world. He has said this country has been good to him and he wants to pay back.
The Republican Party has given us three losers, Dole, McCain and Romney. They are all fine men but they are status quo losers in a time of building anger over the status quo. It’s time to elect a fighter and a winner, loudmouthed, egotistical and an “America First” Patriot. Donald Trump.
A vote for Trump is a vote against status quo
By Joyce McConaha, Stevensville
