MONTANA 21ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In the Matter of the Name Change of Walter Bartholemew Layfaett Wells-Stanton, Petitioner

Cause No. DV-16-298

Dept. No. 2

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PROPOSED NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner Walter Bartholemew Layfaett Wells-Stanton has asked the District Court for a change of name from Walter Bartholemew Layfaett Wells-Stanton to Walter Bartholemew Stanton and the petition for name change will be heard by a District Court Judge on the 6th day of October, 2016 at 1:30 p.m. in the District Court, located at Ravalli County, 205 Bedford Street, Hamilton, Montana in courtroom number 2. At any time before the hearing, objections may be filed by any person who can demonstrate good reasons against the change of name.

Dated this 15th day of August, 2016.

/s/Paige Trautwein, Clerk of Court

By: Linda Cheyney, Deputy Clerk of Court.

BS 9-7, 9-14, 9-21, 9-28-16. MNAXLP

MONTANA 21ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In the Matter of the Name Change of Ainslie Kirsten Case-Carlson, Petitioner

Cause No. DV-16-329/3

Dept. No. 2

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Ainslie Kirsten Case-Carlson to Ainslie Kirsten Case.

The hearing will be on October 6, 2016 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated this 7th day of September, 2016.

/s/Paige Trautwein, Clerk of Court

By: Linda Cheyney, Deputy Clerk of Court.

BS 9-14, 9-21, 9-28, 10-5-16. MNAXLP

MONTANA 21ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In the Matter of the Name Change of Austen Sortor, Petitioner

Cause No. DV-16-328/3

Dept. No. 2

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Austen Dokota Sortor to Austen Dokota Stanley.

The hearing will be on October 6, 2016 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated this 7th day of September, 2016.

/s/Paige Trautwein, Clerk of Court

By: Linda Cheyney, Deputy Clerk of Court.

BS 9-14, 9-21, 9-28, 10-5-16. MNAXLP

Alex Beal, Esq.

Law Offices of Alex Beal, PLLC

217 North 3rd Street, Suite J

Hamilton, MT 59840

Telephone: (406) 363-6330

Facsimile: (406) 369-6066

Email: alex@alexbeallaw.com

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN RE THE ESTATE OF EDWARD L. LEIKAM, Deceased

Cause No. DP-2016-68

Dept. No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, Edward B. Leikam, return receipt requested, c/o Law Offices of Alex Beal, PLLC, 217 North Third Street, Suite J, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

DATED this 29th day of July, 2016.

/s/ Alex Beal, Attorney for P.R.

217 N. 3rd Street, Ste J

Hamilton, Montana 59840

/s/ Edward B. Leikam, Personal Representative

BS 9-14, 9-21, 9-28-16. MNAXLP

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN COOPER SAIN, SR., Deceased.

Cause No. DP-16-88

Dept. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to John C. Sain. Jr. and Michael S. Sain, the Co-Personal Representatives, return receipt requested, at the Law Offices of LAWRENCE D. JOHNSON, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 500, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

Dated this 16th day of September, 2016

/s/ John C. Sain, Jr.

Co-Personal Representative

8692 Barnwood Ln.

Riverside, CA 92508

/s/ Michael S. Sain

Co-Personal Representative

147 Hart Bench Rd.

Darby, MT 59829

BS 9-21, 9-28, 10-5-16. MNAXLP

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CAROLE H. CLAXTON, a/k/a CAROLYN H. CLAXTON and CAROLE CLAXTON, Deceased.

Probate No.: DP-16-85

Department No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to ANNE M. ZORA, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o Bell & Bell, 210 South 3rd Street, P.O. Box 210, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED this 12th day of September, 2016.

/s/Anne M. Zora, Personal Representative

BS 9-21, 9-28, 10-5-16. MNAXLP

Jennifer B. Lint

Boatwright Law Office, P.C.

1091 South First Street

Hamilton, MT 59840

(406) 375-1385

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF AILENE J. ALLISON-TEW, Deceased.

Case No.: DP-16-54

Dept. No. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Dorsie Jean Jones, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at Boatwright Law Office, 1091 S. First Street, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED this 8th day of September, 2016.

/s/ Dorsie Jean Jones, Personal Representative

BS 9-21, 9-28. 10-5-16. MNAXLP

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Lucille T. Benson, Deceased.

Probate No.: DP-16-90

Department No. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to James A. Moerkerke, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o Royce A. McCarty, Jr., PO Box 210, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED this 21st day of September, 2016.

/s/ James A. Moerkerke, Personal Representative

BS 9-28, 10-5, 10-12-16. MNAXLP

David T. Markette

Dustin M. Chouinard

MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C.

601 S. First Street

P.O. Box 515

Hamilton, MT 59840

(406) 363-1110

DavidM@mcpcattorneys.com

DustinC@mcpcattorneys.com

Attorneys for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Richard Ellis Smith, Deceased

Probate No. DP 16-89

Dept. No. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed as Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to David T. Markette, the Personal Representative, in care of MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C., 601 S. First Street, P.O. Box 515, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the

foregoing is true and correct.

DATED this 15th day of September, 2016.

/s/ David T. Markette

BS 9-28, 10-5, 10-12-16. MNAXLP

Lawrence D. Johnson

345 West Main Street

P.O. Box 500

Hamilton, Montana 59840

phone: 406-363-1655

Attorney for Estate

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MYRL LENA SNYDER, Deceased.

Cause No. DP-16-52

Dept. 2

NOTICE AND INFORMATION TO HEIRS AND DEVISEES BY PUBLICATION

To the heirs and devisees of the above-entitled estate:

1. The decedent, Myrl Lena Snyder, died on or about March 28, 2016.

2. This Notice is being sent to persons who have or may have some interest in the estate being administered.

3. Cathy Scholtens, whose address is 3605 Hillside Place, Stevensville, MT 59870, was appointed Personal Representative of said estate on July 13, 2016, without bond.

4. Papers and information relating to the estate are on file in the District Court of the Twenty-First Judicial District in and for the County of Ravalli, State of Montana, at Hamilton, Montana.

DATED: 30th day of August, 2016

/s/ Cathy Scholtens

Cathy Scholtens, Personal Representative

3605 Hillside Place, Stevensville, MT 59870

BS 9-14, 9-21, 9-28-16. MNAXLP

Lawrence D. Johnson

345 West Main Street

P.O. Box 500

Hamilton, Montana 59840

phone: 406-363-1655

Attorney for Estate

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MYRL LENA SNYDER, Deceased.

Cause No. DP-16-52

Dept. 2

PUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR APPROVAL OF SALE, TO DECREE ASSETS AS PART OF TRUST, OR, IN ALTERNATIVE TO ADJUDICATE TRUST AS WILL, AND DETERMINATION OF BENEFICIARIES

To: Robert J. Gunn, David A. Gunn, Elizabeth E. Gunn, Susan Wells

Notice is hereby given that Cathy Scholtens has filed in the above Court and cause a Petition for Approval of Sale, to Decree Assets as Part of Trust, or, in Alternative, to Adjudicate Trust as Will, and Determination of Beneficiaries. For further information, the Petition for Approval of Sale, to Decree Assets as Part of Trust, or, in Alternative, to Adjudicate Trust as Will, and Determination of Beneficiaries and Brief in Support of Petition for Approval of Sale, to Decree Assets as Part of Trust, or, in Alternative, to Adjudicate Trust as Will, and Determination of Beneficiaries, may be examined in the office of the clerk of the above Court.

Hearing upon said Petition will be held in said Court at the courtroom in the courthouse at Hamilton, Montana, on the 6th day of October, 2016, at the hour of 1:30 p.m. at which time all interested persons may appear and object.

DATED this 9th day of September, 2016.

/s/ Lawrence D. Johnson

Attorney for the Estate of Myrl Lena Snyder

BS 9-14, 9-21, 9-28-16. MNAXLP

NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING

Wednesday, October 12th, 2016

7:00 p.m.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Stevensville Town Council will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, October 12th at 7:00 PM at the Town Council Chambers, 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, Montana 59870 for the purpose of taking public comment on the proposed termination of the Water/Sewer Reduced Rate Program.

Comments may be given orally at the hearing, submitted in writing via email to clerk@townofstevensville.com or U.S. mail to Town Clerk, P.O. Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 before 3:00 pm October 12th, 2016.

Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting the Town Clerk at 406-777-5271.

Attest: Stacy Bartlett, Town Clerk

BS 9-28, 10-5-16. MNAXLP