Thanks from Victor Fire District

The Victor Volunteer Fire District would like to thank both Farmers State Bank and the Rapp Family Foundation, Inc., for their generous contribution that has allowed for the purchase of a Thermal Imaging Camera and two Gas Detectors.

The purchase of these items assists in life safety protection of our firefighters. The Gas Detectors assists us in determining if the scene is safe for our responders to enter by determining if there is a gas leak or hazardous gases in the area. The Thermal Imaging Camera assists us in locating individuals trapped in structural fires, assists with the location of “hot spots” so that we can more quickly access and extinguish fires and even more importantly with today’s technology, determine the temperature in the structure; our structural gear will protect our firefighters as long as the temperature is under 300 degrees Fahrenheit.

These important purchases will greatly help us protect single family homeowners as well as small businesses in our district and are greatly appreciated.

Scott Hackett

Victor Fire Chief