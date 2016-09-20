Support for Juras

Kristen Juras is running for the Montana Supreme Court, and I support her wholeheartedly. I have known her since 1989, and worked closely with her as a practicing lawyer and as a law professor.

If elected to the Court, Kristen will be the only justice with an extensive background in business, property rights, and agricultural law. She is a fourth generation Montanan, the only candidate for the Court with an agricultural background raised in a rural community, and the only candidate to file and litigate a water rights claim. Her familiarity with water law will help achieve fair results as the Court increasingly faces resolution of water rights disputes.

Kristen is the only candidate with an “AV preeminent” rating from her peers, recognizing the highest level of excellence for legal knowledge, communication skills, and ethical standards.

Kristen is the only candidate who both practices law and has taught over 1200 law students at Montana’s law school in contracts, business law, property, estate planning, agricultural law, and taxation. Her students repeatedly give her high evaluations based on her practical approach, fairness, and clear communication. Kristen has successfully coached law school Moot Court teams for years, demonstrating her familiarity with evaluation of appellate arguments.

Kristen devotes more than 100 hours/year in free legal services. She received the Robert P. Goff Pro Bono Award, recognizing her dedication to improving access to the courts for those unable to pay legal fees.

Kristen believes the Court’s role is to protect existing rights, not to legislate or create new rights. She will apply and interpret the laws impartially and consistently, regardless of public opinion, media reports, or her personal preferences. Kristen is committed to legal stability and predictability.

I urge you to vote for Kristen Juras for the Montana Supreme Court.

Kathleen Magone

Missoula