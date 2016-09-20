Hamilton goes to the air for win

The Hamilton Broncs took to the air to notch a 47-17 win over Corvallis. Freshman quarterback Carson Rostad passed for four touchdowns in the win. Rostad hit Bridger Bauder from 10 yards out for the first Bronc score. After a field goal by Corvallis’ Cayden Ayers from 41 yards out, Rostad hit Ty Chouinard from 20 yards out. Bauder caught another pass from 39 yards out and Camron Rothie broke free for an 88 yard scoring reception. Bauder had two more touchdowns, both from a yard out of the end zone. He also kicked five PATs. Declan O’Brien returned the opening kick of the second half for 89 yards and another touchdown for Hamilton. Corvallis’ Drew Schmitt caught a 45-yard pass from Liang Liedle in the third quarter. Ayers kicked the PAT. Corvallis’ final touchdown was a one-yard run from Wyatt Ballman with Ayers kicking the PAT.

Florence lost to Eureka, 53-18, in non-conference action. The Falcons got on the board first when Braxton McCullough threw to Caden Venters from five yards out. Bridger Dragoo had a scoring run of five yards and another of 68 yards.

Victor fell out of the unbeaten ranks when they went up against the powerful Charlo Vikings. Charlo defeated Victor, 40-12. Cold Neville had a 40-yard scoring run and one for nine yards. Whitefish defeated Stevensville, 20-0.