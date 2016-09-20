Gianforte wrong about I-177

Candidate Greg Gianforte publicly stated that the Montana Trap-Free Public Lands Initiative, I-177, is “an attempt by [environmental extremists] to take away not only our trapping rights, but also our hunting rights.” (MTPR, 9/13/16). This statement is false.

A broad range of Montanans supports I-177. More than 40,000 Montanans signed the bi-partisan, citizens’ initiative. The sponsor of I-177, Dr. Tim Provow, is a Republican and lifetime member of the NRA, like Gianforte himself. Hunter Stan Frasier, President of the Helena Hunters and Anglers Association, is on the official Voter Information Pamphlet committee supporting I-177.

The initiative represents hunters, anglers, hikers, skiers, professionals, small business owners, outfitters and all Montanans who believe that public lands and Montana’s rare and treasured wildlife are a far more important heritage than trapping.

The purpose of I-177 is to provide safe access to public lands for people, pets and wildlife. Hunting, working and rescue dogs are also at risk because tens of thousands of indiscriminate, steel traps lace Montana’s public lands. I-177 will allow commercial and recreational trapping on 2/3 of the state, private lands.

There is no evidence to suggest that restricting trapping leads to restrictions on hunting. Eight states have banned or restricted trapping, including four western states, WA, CA, CO, AZ. There has been no effort to end hunting in any of those eight states. I-177 upholds the Fair Chase ethics and tenets of hunting deemed so important that they are required by Fish, Wildlife and Parks—know your target; respect for wildlife; quick, humane kill, no wanton waste. Trapping adheres to none of these ethics.

“Unlimited trapping causes prolonged and unnecessary suffering and further imperils protected species,” said Dr. Provow. “People deserve to work and enjoy our public lands without the threat and danger of steel traps and snares.”

To read I-177 please go to www.montanatrapfree.org.

Connie Poten

Missoula