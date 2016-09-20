Florence volleyball team flying high

The Lady Falcons of Florence have a new coach at the end of the bench, but the volleyball they are playing is more of the same that opponents have seen over the past few years. Christy Duchien is the new coach for Florence. She is a teacher at Florence and has taught at Corvallis in the past. She attended the University of Montana, Western, in Dillon, where she played competed on the volleyball team.

The Florence team features five players with extensive volleyball experience. Kourtney Kohlman, Hunter Doty DiBrito, Hudsyn Doty DiBrito, Megan Kowalski and Autumn Round all had strong roles on last year’s team that placed fourth at state. Kowalski, a 6-foot middle hitter, is a force at the net. Kohlman and Round are tough on the outside as is Hudsyn Doty DiBrito. Hunter Doty DiBrito is the Libero and doesn’t let many balls get past her. Shay Waldbillig is the setter and runs the offense.

Duchien said they are running pretty much the same system as last year. “The girls know their jobs and they work their jobs well, when they work them together.”

Knowing what to do was evident when Florence was host to Hamilton on Thursday. The Lady Falcons came out executing their plays around to find the open part of the floor. They defeated Hamilton in three games, 25-10, 25-8, 25-20, doubling up on kills and blocks. Kowalski had as many kills as the entire Hamilton team.

Florence def. Hamilton, 25-10, 25-8, 25-20.

Kills – Hamilton 16 (Haley Hudgins 4), Florence 44 (Megan Kowalski 16). Blocks – Hamilton 2 (Rachel Ringer 2), Florence 4 (Kourtney Kohlman 2). Digs – Hamilton 38 (Hennesy Meyer 8), Florence 34 (Hunter Doty DiBrito 14). Assists – Hamilton 8 (Caitlin Dillon 8), Florence 39 (Shay Waldbillig 37). Aces – Hamilton 2, Florence 7 (Hudsyn Doty DiBrito 3).

The Florence gym was active on Saturday with a quad match going on. Teams competing were Florence, Loyola, Eureka, and Troy. Florence defeated Eureka in four games, 25-19. 23-25, 25-15, 25-18. Kohlman had four blocks for the Lady Falcons.

Florence def. Eureka, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18.

Kills – Florence 46 (Hudsyn DiBrito 11), Eureka 26. Blocks – Florence 7 (Kourtney Kohlman 4), Eureka 0. Digs – Florence 47 (Hunter DiBrito 25), Eureka 44. Assists – Florence 38 (Shay Waldbillig 37), Eureka 26. Aces – Florence 10 (Megan Kowalski 4), Eureka 7.

It took only three games for Florence to top Troy, 25-14, 25-14, 25-9. Hudsyn Doty DiBrito and Kowalski each had eight kills and Kowalski had a block.

Florence def. Troy, 25-14, 25-14, 25-9.

Kills – Florence 26 (Hudsyn DiBrito 8, Kowalski 8), Troy 7. Blocks – Florence 1 (Kowalski), Troy 2. Digs – Florence 22 (Hunter Doty DiBrito 9), Troy 19. Assists – Florence 21 (Waldbillig 21), Troy 6. Aces – Florence 20 (Hunter Doty DiBrito 7), Troy 3.

In other volleyball action, the valley was not very friendly to the Dillon Beavers. Corvallis topped Dillon on Thursday and then Stevensville defeated them on Saturday. Hamilton fell to Butte Central in three games. Darby defeated Victor, who also lost to Seeley-Swan.

Corvallis def. Dillon, 25-19, 25-13, 25-19.

Kills – Dillon 16, Corvallis 40 (Genesis Keith 11). Blocks – Dillon 4.5, Corvallis 1 (Maureen Jessop). Digs – Dillon 49, Corvallis 46 (Katie Hurlbert 13). Assists – Dillon 14, Corvallis 31 (Hurlbert 22). Aces – Dillon 4, Corvallis 13 (Hurlbert 4, Ashley Hornaday 4).

Stevensville def. Dillon, 26-24, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23.

Kills – Dillon 23, Stevensville 46 (Mariah Hinson 23). Blocks – Dillon 13, Stevensville 6 (Hinson 3). Digs – Dillon 62, Stevensville 77 (Cassi Kopsa 32). Assists – Dillon 19, Stevensville 31 (Quinn Larson 31). Aces – Dillon 6, Stevensville 15 (Mikayla Hall 6).

Butte Central def. Hamilton, 25-22, 25-19, 27-25.

Kills – Hamilton 33 (Tristy Searle 9). Blocks – Hamilton 4 (Kacia Guisinger 4). Digs – Hamilton 30 (Searle 6, Crissy Lubke 6). Assists – Hamilton 27 (Caitlin Dillon 24). Aces – Hamilton 2 (Searle, Brooke Huxtable).

Seeley-Swan def. Victor, 25-8, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17.

Kills – Victor 21, Seeley-Swan 29. Blocks – Victor 2, Seeley-Swan. Digs – Victor 12, Seeley-Swan 61. Assists – Victor 17, Seeley-Swan 2. Aces – Victor 9, Seeley-Swan 12.

Darby defeated Victor, 25-20, 25-9, 25-16.

Kills – Victor 22, Darby 25 (Kylie Fisher 9). Blocks – Victor 2, Darby 4 (Fisher 4). Digs – Victor 4, Darby 23 (Casey Ehmann 7). Assists – Victor 12, Darby 21 (Kendall Bergren 15). Aces – Victor 3, Darby 9.