Corvallis girls pick up two wins

The Corvallis girls blanked Stevensville, 7-0, and then topped Loyola, 8-3. Corinne Sanderson scored four goals against Stevensville. She had an unassisted goal at 6 minutes. She and Maria Hickey teamed up for goals at 49 minutes and 71 minutes. Haley Mason got the ball to Sanderson at 72 minutes for the final Blue Devil goal. Mason and Hickey teamed up at 14 minutes for a goal and then again at 43 minutes. Corvallis took 20 shots on goal while Stevensville had eight shots. Ashlynn Nixon had seven saves for Corvallis and MaKenna Liles had 16 saves for the ‘Jackets.

Sanderson had three goals for Corvallis against Loyola. She and Mason teamed up again for a goal at two minutes and again at 60 minutes. Sanderson also scored at 33 minutes. Mason and Meghan Jessop scored at 12 minutes and Mason had an unassisted goal at 64 minutes. Hickey found Mikah Walker open at 44 minutes for another goal. Mason located Christina Weidkamp at 69 minutes. Corvallis had an own goal at 72 minutes. Corvallis had 27 shots on goal while Loyola took 19. Nixon had 10 saves for Corvallis.

Hamilton defeated Stevensville 10-0. Rylee Wiediger, Reilly Rostad and Olivia Schmit each scored a goal. Olivia Zepeda scored three goals, and Elise Striebel scored three goals. No name was available for the final Hamilton goal. Hamilton took 15 shots on goal while Stevensville took six. Maddy Martin had five saves for Hamilton. Liles and Sami Merwin combined for 12 saves for Stevensville.

The Hamilton girls’ soccer team topped Frenchtown, 3-1, to retain their hold on first place in the South Conference. Ashlee Searle took a Reilly Rostad assist in for the first goal at two minutes. Rostad and Searle reversed roles at 71 minutes for the final Hamilton goal. Tessa DellaSilva found Zepeda open for a goal at 54 minutes to give the Broncs the edge. Hamilton had three saves and 10 shots on goal.