Bitterroot Star Ads Census Jobs Kearns and Sons RS Aesthetics

Bear Mountain Playground gets finishing touches

Posted on September 20, 2016 in Valley News
Trapper Creek Job Corps Union Cement Mason Instructor Alan Brown and his crew of Wesley Canal, Jonathan Yeargain, Derrick Johnson, Dayan Hope, Aaron Ramirez, Tommy Espinoza and Max Fisher put the finishing touches on the path leading into Bear Mountain Playground at Lewis & Clark Park in Stevensville.

Trapper Creek Job Corps Union Cement Mason Instructor Alan Brown and his crew of Wesley Canal, Jonathan Yeargain, Derrick Johnson, Dayan Hope, Aaron Ramirez, Tommy Espinoza and Max Fisher put the finishing touches on the path leading into Bear Mountain Playground at Lewis & Clark Park in Stevensville.

A Trapper Peak Job Corps masonry crew was busy in Stevensville last week working on one of the last projects for the Bear Mountain Playground. Alan Brown, a Union Cement Mason Instructor, has been leading a crew of seven young men from the TPJC Masonry program at Lewis and Clark Park in framing up the new sidewalks walls, pouring the concrete and smoothing out the surface of paths going into the playground and the eastern pavilion. This pre-apprentice program at Trapper Peak is very successful with 100% job placement upon graduation from the program, according to Brown. This crew just finished up a job at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. “The boys like to see their work around the valley,” said Brown. “They feel really good as contributing members of society.” Trapper Creek Job Corps has training programs in Masonry, Carpentry, Office Administration, Culinary Arts, Welding, Natural Resources, Facility Maintenance and Painting.

0 Comments - Leave a comment!

There are no comments yet. Be the first and leave a response!

Leave a Reply

Wanting to leave an <em>phasis on your comment?