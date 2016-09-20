Bear Mountain Playground gets finishing touches

A Trapper Peak Job Corps masonry crew was busy in Stevensville last week working on one of the last projects for the Bear Mountain Playground. Alan Brown, a Union Cement Mason Instructor, has been leading a crew of seven young men from the TPJC Masonry program at Lewis and Clark Park in framing up the new sidewalks walls, pouring the concrete and smoothing out the surface of paths going into the playground and the eastern pavilion. This pre-apprentice program at Trapper Peak is very successful with 100% job placement upon graduation from the program, according to Brown. This crew just finished up a job at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. “The boys like to see their work around the valley,” said Brown. “They feel really good as contributing members of society.” Trapper Creek Job Corps has training programs in Masonry, Carpentry, Office Administration, Culinary Arts, Welding, Natural Resources, Facility Maintenance and Painting.