Young but working hard

The Hamilton boys’ soccer team is young. They are working hard but their size and inexperience are big obstacles when going up against more physical teams. That was evident on Saturday when Libby came to town. The Hamilton team moved the ball well and kept it on the move. But as the game progressed, the larger Libby team began to wear them down. It wasn’t until the 65th minute that Libby scored as the Hamilton defense held them in check up until then. Libby scored once more in the final minute, making the score Libby 2, Hamilton 0. Daniel Schlender had three saves. Hamilton took eight shots on goal.

Earlier in the week, Hamilton defeated Loyola, 2-1. Caelen DeVall took an Aldo Rodriguez assist in for the goal one minute into the match. Loyola tied the game up in the second half but then Nick Turner hit the net at 68 minutes to put Hamilton up.

Corvallis remained perfect with a 4-1 win over Frenchtown. Although Frenchtown took 15 shots on goal and Corvallis had 14 shots, Justin Catanach had 14 saves for the Blue Devils. Roberto Rizzo scored the first goal for Corvallis at five minutes. Emmett Semple scored at 44 minutes and again two minutes later. Cayden Ayers had the final Blue Devil goal. Corvallis is now 6-0.