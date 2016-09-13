Stevi adopts budget without employee cost-of-living raises

By Michael Howell

The Stevensville Town Council adopted its Fiscal Year 2016-2017 budget at the September 8 council meeting, despite the fact that the Airport Fund was not yet in balance. They did so, according to Mayor Jim Crews, because they were also in agreement that the Council would pass a resolution at its next meeting transferring cash from the general reserve fund into the Airport Project Fund to cover the deficit that is calculated to be $78,903, or some other form of financing may be found by then. Either way, he said, the deficit would be covered, so they could consider the budget balanced. The budget was approved on a 3 to 0 vote with one council member absent.

The Council also considered adopting the salaries of elected and appointed officials and employees. Council member Robin Holcomb asked if there were any raises in the package. The mayor said there were none for any elected or appointed officials but that the Building Clerk and the department heads were slated for cost of living and merit raises.

“I think it’s hard to swallow,” said Holcomb, “with what’s going on. I’m not saying they don’t deserve it, but we are having a hard time balancing our budget. I think they should be frozen.”

Mayor Crews stated that under Robert’s Rules of Order, the councilmember making the motion cannot speak against it. He said that they could end up voting against it, but they can’t speak against it.

The mayor said that they were taking a lot of money to give to the airport. “It’s a lot of money in anybody’s pocket and looking to the future I can’t see the airport standing on its own next year,” he said.

The motion to approve the salaries along with the raises was defeated on a 2 to 1 vote with Councilmember Bob Michalson casting the lone vote for approval.

The Council also:

• approved a Special Event Permit for the Founders Day 2016 celebration

• changed the title of the Human Resource Supervisor to Human Resource Representative

• changed the General Clerk’s position description to reflect her duties more accurately

• approved an MOU between the Police Chief, the Fire Chief and the Mayor in which the use of the clerk’s time is portioned between them with the Police Department getting 50%, the Fire Department 40% and the Mayor 10%.

• modified the Mayor’s position description to include being the Airport Manager when necessary.