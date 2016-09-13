Hamilton girls win two

The Hamilton girls soccer team scored early and often in their match against Libby. Junior Mallory McGill was the only Bronc to score twice. She hit the net at 20 minutes and then again in the second period at 62 minutes. Both goals were unassisted. Elise Striebel put the Broncs on the scoreboard at seven minutes with an unassisted goal. Olivia Schmitt found the net at 26 minutes. Tessa DellaSilva scored on a penalty kick two minutes later. After the break it was Olivia Zepeda with an assist by Schmit finding the net. Ashlee Searle scored an unassisted goal at 51 minutes. Rylee Wideger scored at 61 minutes and Bailey Ward had the final goal at 71 minutes. Hamilton took 20 shots on goal. Keeper Kody Moran had three saves for Hamilton.

McGill scored the only goal of the game in Hamilton’s game against Loyola. She scored off a Lyric DeVries at 30 minutes. Maddy Martin had two saves for Hamilton.

The Corvallis girls defeated Frenchtown, 6-0. Hailey Mason scored three of the six goals and Corinne Sanderson scored the other three. Mason scored an unassisted goal at eight minutes and another a 78 minutes. Sanderson made the assist to Mason at 12 minutes. Sanderson scored at 46 minutes off a Connie Watt assist. Masson had the assists to Sanderson at 68 and 78 minutes. Corvallis had 16 shots on goal. Ashlynn Nixon had seven saves for the Blue Devils.