Florence volleyball squad opens tough

The Lady Falcons of Florence had a big weekend and notched three wins over tough opponents. They defeated Thompson Falls in three games on Thursday. Saturday the team played in the Bigfork Quad tournament, which gave them a chance to see what the teams from up north look like. They defeated Libby in three games and then played the tough Bigfork team to five games but came away the winner.

Florence def. Thompson Falls, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22

Kills – Florence 42 (Megan Kowalski 10, Hudsyn Doty 10). Blocks –Florence 3 (Kourtney Kohlman 2). Digs – Florence 59 (Hudsyn Doty 25, Hunter Doty 23). Assists – Florence 39 (Shay Waldbillig 38). Aces –Florence 14 (Shannon Byrne 4).

Florence def. Libby, 25-21, 25-22, 25-13.

Kills – Libby 24, Florence 29 (Kowalski 8). Blocks – Libby 8, Florence 5 (Kowalski 3). Digs – Libby 20, Florence 45 (Doty 17). Assists – Libby 25, Florence 27 (Waldbillig 26). Aces – Libby 8, Florence 9 (Doty 3).

Florence def. Bigfork, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19, 21-25, 15-11.

Kills – Florence 55 (Hudsyn Doty 16), Bigfork 34. Blocks – Florence 8 (Megan Kowalski 4), Bigfork 3. Digs – Florence 73 (Doty 30), Bigfork 51. Assists – Florence 45 (Shay Waldbillig 45), Bigfork 28. Aces – Florence 18 (Doty 5), Bigfork 11.

Corvallis def. Frenchtown, 25-11, 25-18, 25-18.

Kills – Corvallis 32 (Genesis Keith 9), Frenchtown 15. Blocks – Corvallis 5 (two with 2.5), Frenchtown 5. Digs – Corvallis 46 (Kate Hurlbert 10, Maureen Jessop 10), Frenchtown 39. Assists – Corvallis 30 (Hurlburt 22), Frenchtown 15. Aces – Corvallis 11 (Hurlbert 3, Ashley Hornaday 3), Frenchtown 6.

Dillon def. Hamilton 25-21, 23-25, 25-10, 25-22

Kills – Hamilton 26 (Tristy Searle 6, Hayley Hudgins 6), Dillon 40. Blocks – Hamilton 6 (Kacia Guisinger 4), Dillon 4. Digs – Hamilton 62 (Hennessey Meyer 15), Dillon 72. Assists – Hamilton 22 (Caitlin Dillon 21), Dillon 29. Aces – Hamilton 9 (Dillon 3), Dillon 8.

Columbia Falls def. Stevensville, 25-10, 25-22, 20-25, 25-16.

Kills – Stevensville 29 (Mariah Hinson 13), Columbia Falls 44. Blocks – Stevensville 7 (Angel Richard 4), Columbia Falls 6. Digs – Stevensville 44 (Cassi Kopsa 12, Abby Austin 12), Columbia Falls 64. Assists – Stevensville 21 (Quinn Larson 20), Columbia Falls 36. Aces – Stevensville 5 (Mikayla Hall 3), Columbia Falls 13.

Darby def. St Regis 25-20, 25-19, 18-25, 21-25, 15-4.

Kills – Darby 22 (Kylie Fisher 8), St. Regis 40. Blocks – Darby 7 (Fisher 5), St. Regis 14. Digs – Darby 24 (Sarah Costello 5), St. Regis 67 . Assists – Darby 21 (Te Anna Rouse 15), St. Regis 31. Aces – Darby 20, St. Regis 9.