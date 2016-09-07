Volleyball season gets under way

The volleyball season hit its stride this weekend with the marquee match being a rematch of the state championship game last year between Columbia Falls and Corvallis. Last year, in the state championship, it took the Columbia Falls WildKats just three games to win the match. At the match on Saturday, it took the WildKats four games but they still came away the winner. Corvallis’ Genesis Keith had 14 kills in the match. Katie Hurlbert had three and a half blocks and 22 assists.

Columbia Falls def. Corvallis 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9.

Kills – Corvallis 44 (Genesis Keith 14). Blocks – Corvallis 11.5 (Kate Hurlbert 3.5). Digs – Corvallis 85 (Kenzie Jessop 21). Assists – Corvallis 33 (Hurlbert 22). Aces – Corvallis 18 (Jessop 7).

The Blue Devils bounced back from the morning loss to Columbia Falls and defeated Whitefish in three games. Keith had 10 kills and Hurlbert had 10 assists and three aces.

Corvallis def. Whitefish, 25-22, 25-11, 25-16.

Kills – Whitefish 25 (Nina Phew), Corvallis 25 (Genesis Keith 10). Blocks – Whitefish 2 (Mirielle Kreuger 2), Corvallis 6.5 (Charlotte Powell 2.5). Digs – Whitefish 64 (Libby Nagler), Corvallis 69 (Maureen Jessop 13). Assists – Whitefish 22 (Nagler), Corvallis 25 (Kate Hurlbert 10). Aces – Whitefish 1 (Kate Doorn), Corvallis 9 (Hurlbert 3, Emme Warnken 3).

Whitefish topped Hamilton in their early game, 3-1. The Lady Broncs looked strong during parts of the game but were unable to sustain many long runs against the Lady Bulldogs. Brooke Huxtable had eight kills and 15 assists.

Whitefish def. Hamilton, 25-22, 25-12, 20-25, 25-14

Kills – Whitefish 44 (Cailyn Ross), Hamilton 33 (Brooke Huxtable 8). Blocks – Whitefish 5 (Ross), Hamilton 6 (Kacia Guisinger 3). Digs – Whitefish 77 (Ellie Dewan), Hamilton 48 (Huxtable 15). Assists – Whitefish 39 (Libby Nagler), Hamilton 30 (Caitlin Dillon 28). Aces – Whitefish 11 (Dewan), Hamilton 4 (Guisinger 2).

Although they lost in three games, the Lady Broncs made it a tough match for Columbia Falls. They lost the first game by just five points and the third and final game by four points. Caitlin Dillon had 15 assists and two aces.

Columbia Falls def. Hamilton, 25-20, 25-14, 25-21

Kills – Columbia Falls 40 (Morgan Stenger 12), Hamilton 19 (Tristy Searle 7). Blocks – Columbia Falls 3 (Stenger 2), Hamilton 2 (Hayley Hudgins 2). Digs – Columbia Falls 50 (Cydney Finberg 12), Hamilton 39 (Kelsie Meis 10). Assists – Columbia Falls 35 (Finberg 33), Hamilton 19 (Caitlin Dillon 15). Aces – Columbia Falls 9 (Finberg 2, KJ Schweikert 2, Kiara Burlage 2), Hamilton 3 (Dillon 2).

Stevensville defeated Polson quite easily in three games over the weekend. Mariah Hinson had seven of the Lady ‘Jackets’ 20 kills. Cassi Kopsa finished with six digs and five aces.

Stevensville def. Polson 25-8, 25-18, 25-12

Kills – Polson 8 (Hannah Fryberger 4), Stevensville 20 (Mariah Hinson 7). Blocks – Polson 2, Stevensville 4 (Prestley Robinson 2, Angel Richards 2). Digs – Polson 28 (Shea McGunnis 10), Stevensville 17 (Cassi Kopsa 6). Assists – Polson 6 (Kyler Lundeen 3), Stevensville 15 (Quinn Larson 14). Aces – Polson 4 (Lauren Left Hand 2), Stevensville 14 (Kopsa 5).

Victor defeated Lincoln 25-11, 19-25, 25-18, 25-12. The Lady Pirates had 28 kills, four digs, 13 assists and 16 aces. No individual stats were given for the Lady Pirates.