Valley football roundup

The valley’s football teams had a good weekend overall, with three teams putting a ‘W’ in their win columns and only two teams losing. Florence had the weekend off.

Corvallis squeaked out a win over Frenchtown, 29-28, in non-conference action. Although the Broncs got on the scoreboard first when Jacob Price had a pick six and Adam Botkin kicked the PAT, it was all Corvallis in the first half. Garret Hunt had a one-yard plunge to the end zone for the first Blue Devil score. In the second quarter, Leon Liedle had a four-yard run with Cayden Ayers (yes, the soccer player) kicking the PAT. Then Ayers kicked a 42-yard field goal. Hunt’s number was called again and he took the ball into the end zone from four yards out.

Frenchtown finished the half with a touchdown. They opened the second half with another touchdown and then scored one more time before Corvallis stopped them. Liedle raced down the field for 25 yards for the final touchdown and put the Blue Devils on top for the win.

Darby powered their way over Seeley-Swan, 56-14, in District 13C action. Seeley scored twice in the second quarter and that was it. There was a running clock throughout much of the second half. Darby’s Kye McCollaum had three touchdowns. He had a one-yard run in the first quarter. John Beckers made the two-point conversion good. McCollaum also had a 10-yard run in the third quarter and a 44-yard run in the fourth quarter. Zach McCrossin had three touchdown receptions. McCollaum hit McCrossin from 28 yards, eight yards and 33 yards. Andy Smith caught a pass from six yards out and converted on another touchdown. Dylan Parks was also on the receiving end of a scoring McCollaum pass at the start of the third quarter.

Victor traveled to Twin Bridges where they ran over the Falcons, 28-13. The Pirates spread their offense and their scoring around, scoring once in each quarter. Speedster Jack Powell had a four-yard run with Jesse Pearson making the two-point conversion. Logan McKinley caught a 39-yard pass from Pearson. Then Pearson called his own number and pushed through from a yard out. Colt Neville also pushed through on a one yard run for another Pirate TD and Powell made the conversion good.

Hamilton lost to Polson, 24-10. Hamilton scored on a safety in the fourth quarter after being scoreless throughout the game. Ty Chouinard scored on an 87-yard kick off return and Cameron Rothie caught a pass from Bridger Bauder for the two-point conversion.

Stevensville lost to Columbia Falls, 70-10.