Stevensville – Minnie B. Kelly, 94, of Stevensville passed away August 28, 2016 in Hamilton, MT, at the Marcus Daly Hospice Center. She was born May 20, 1922 in Cody, WY, to the parents of Claude and Estalla Shull.

She grew up in the Cody area going to school through her sophomore year. She met Sam and they were married May 29, 1942 in Billings, MT. After WWII, they moved to Stevensville and bought their first and only home in 1946, where her grandson’s family now resides.

Minnie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Stevensville for 50 plus years and the American Legion Auxiliary for 65 years. She enjoyed league bowling in Stevensville, going to many tournaments around the state. Her biggest joy was helping take care of her great grandsons Steven and Sam “Bubba” Kelly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Sam, grandson Jason, four brothers, Dick, Jim, Homer and Bobby Lee, and three sisters, Mary, Dorothy and Babe.

She is survived by son Skip, granddaughter Tammy, great grandsons Steven and Sam “Bubba,” and many nephews and nieces.

Pallbearers are Jerry Wandler, Tammy Wandler, Steven Kelly and Sam “Bubba” Kelly.

Graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery on Saturday, September 10, 2016 at 11 a.m. Family and friends will gather at 512 Charlos Street, Stevensville, following the service.

The family requests memorials be made to the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospice Center, 1200 Westwood Drive, Hamilton MT 59840.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.