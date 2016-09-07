Kelly mistaken

In the August 31st edition of The Bitterroot Star, Claire L. Kelly from Stevensville wrote a scathing letter written in an effort to completely denigrate the Republican Party by attempting to paint them as racist. This is a tired old litany of partial information and information that is completely incorrect. I will say that I am quite amazed to hear from a Democrat supporting the Democrat party so soon after the release of a movie that displays the graphic truth of who’s who in the race war. Dinesh D’Souza’s movie, “Hillary: The History of the Democratic Party in America” is a very accurate compilation of just exactly what happened in slavery well before the Civil War, continuing on through the Civil War all the way to modern times and the evolution of today’s Democrats.

My question of Ms. Kelly and to ALL Democrats is this: if you Democrats are so lily white, so perfect, why is it that you are afraid to be exposed? Why is it that D’Souza’s top grade documentary received rave reviews nationally, yet it was never shown in any theater in Missoula? Why is that? Could it possibly be that the only way that the Democrats exist at all is by keeping their devotees ignorant and in the dark about the truth? I asked this very question in a letter to the editor of The Missoulian. Of course, it was never published, nor did I think it ever would be. Thankfully, the owner of our Pharaohplex was open minded enough to allow the movie to be shown in Hamilton, three shows on Saturday and two on Sunday, so we were not denied completely. Thank you, Pharaohplex!

I will tell you why. Take whatever Ms. Kelly wrote in her letter, wad it up and throw it away. Even if it had the basic odor of truth it would be child’s play to take it apart paragraph by paragraph and completely reverse the tone, but what is more important is looking at what is happening today. The reason Donald J. Trump is the candidate of the Republican Party is simply because he is a candidate chosen by the people. Not so in the Democrat Party. Hillary Clinton is the choice of the party, not the people. The primary process was so corrupt on the Democrat side that the Democrat voters, the few that actually care and take the time to familiarize themselves with and understand the process, are starting to come to the realization that they simply cannot hand their country over to the evil cartel that the Democrat Party has become, and for that, I, and any other concerned citizen, can only say thank you. Trump will gather around him the people who are best suited to deal with the issues in an effort to improve life for all of us. He owes nobody! Hillary will just gather around her those that will help in an effort to consolidate power at her feet. She will rule. She will not lead. She owes many, and those will be the only people to see an improvement.

If Hillary Clinton wins this election, we will be having this same conversation in the next election cycle, that is, those of us that are still around. The only difference is she will be way richer as will her cabal and the rest of us will continue to skirt misery.

Ms. Kelly, you just keep on drinkin’ that Kool-Aid now.

Scott Boyer

Hamilton