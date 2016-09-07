Glyphosate contamination

A new study by Anthony Samsel and Stephanie Seneff will soon be published showing the results of tests done on vaccines. The testing showed that multiple vaccines produced by various vaccine companies were contaminated by glyphosate, the primary ingredient in Roundup and other glyphosate based herbicides. Glyphosate was also found in popular vitamins and protein powders that were tested.

The authors’ hypothesis for how glyphosate gets into these products is that the eggs and gelatin used in the contaminated vaccines and the other products come from animals that are likely factory fed with GMO and glyphosate laced feed. Their biology picked glyphosate up, as a glycine analogue, and thus contaminated the animal products.

A recently published study by the same authors is “Glyphosate pathways to modern diseases V: Amino acid analogue of glycine in diverse proteins.” The link to the study is: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/305318376_Glyphosate_pathways_to_modern_diseases_V_Amino_acid_analogue_of_glycine_in_diverse_proteins

In the abstract the authors state, “Glyphosate substitution for conserved glycines can easily explain a link with diabetes, obesity, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pulmonary edema, adrenal insufficiency, hypothyroidism, Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, prion diseases, lupus, mitochondrial disease, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, neural tube defects, infertility, hypertension, glaucoma, osteoporosis, fatty liver disease and kidney failure. The correlation data together with the direct biological evidence make a compelling case for glyphosate action as a glycine analogue to account for much of glyphosate’s toxicity.”

They also state concerning another highly used herbicide, “Glufosinate, an analogue of glutamate, likely exhibits an analogous toxicity mechanism. There is an urgent need to find an effective and economical way to grow crops without the use of glyphosate and glufosinate as herbicides.”

I say in the interest of future generations of people and all other animals, it would be wise to grow our food organically.

Judy Hoy

Stevensville