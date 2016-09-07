MONTANA 21ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In the Matter of the Name Change of Treyvion James Martinez, Jordyn Eichele, Petitioner

Cause No. DV-16-274/5

Dept. No. 1

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE OF MINOR CHILD

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court to change a child’s name from Treyvion James Martinez to Treyvion James Eichele.

The hearing will be on September 14, 2016 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated this 1st day of August, 2016.

/s/Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court

By: Mary Sawyer, Deputy Clerk of Court.

BS 8-17, 8-24, 8-31, 9-7-16. MNAXLP

MONTANA 21ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In the Matter of the Name Change of Campbell Mark Maier, Leneé Marjerison, Petitioner

Cause No. DV-16-296

Dept. No. 2

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE OF MINOR CHILD

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court to change a child’s name from Campbell Mark Maier to Oatis Campbell Marjerison.

The hearing will be on October 6, 2016 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated this 15th day of August, 2016.

/s/Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court

By: Linda S. Cheyney, Deputy Clerk of Court.

BS 8-24, 8-31, 9-7, 9-14-16. MNAXLP

MONTANA 21ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In the Matter of the Name Change of Walter Bartholemew Layfaett Wells-Stanton, Petitioner

Cause No. DV-16-298

Dept. No. 2

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PROPOSED NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner Walter Bartholemew Layfaett Wells-Stanton has asked the District Court for a change of name from Walter Bartholemew Layfaett Wells-Stanton to Walter Bartholemew Stanton and the petition for name change will be heard by a District Court Judge on the 6th day of October, 2016 at 1:30 p.m. in the District Court, located at Ravalli County, 205 Bedford Street, Hamilton, Montana in courtroom number 2. At any time before the hearing, objections may be filed by any person who can demonstrate good reasons against the change of name.

Dated this 15th day of August, 2016.

/s/Paige Trautwein, Clerk of Court

By: Linda Cheyney, Deputy Clerk of Court.

BS 9-7, 9-14, 9-21, 9-28-16. MNAXLP

Jennifer B. Lint

Boatwright Law Office, P.C.

1091 South First Street

Hamilton, MT 59840

(406) 375-1385

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LYNDA MAE DOLAN, Deceased.

Case No.: DP-16-77

Dept. No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Diane K. Stenerson, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at Boatwright Law Office, 1091 S. First Street, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED this 16th day of August, 2016.

/s/ Diane K. Stenerson, Personal Representative

BS 8-24, 8-31, 9-7-16. MNAXLP

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL V. RICARD, Deceased

Probate No.: DP-16-76

Department No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Barbara J. Ricard, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o Royce A. McCarty, Jr., PO Box 210, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED this 12th day of August, 2016.

/s/ Barbara J. Ricard, Personal Representative

BS 8-24, 8-31, 9-7-16. MNAXLP

Jennifer B. Lint

Boatwright Law Office, P.C.

1091 South First Street

Hamilton, MT 59840

(406) 375-1385

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JUDITH K. NELSON, Deceased.

Case No.: DP-16-79

Dept. No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Carlene E. Schumacher, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at Boatwright Law Office, 1091 S. First Street, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED this 16th day of August, 2016.

/s/ Carlene E. Schumacher, Personal Representative

BS 8-31, 9-7, 9-14-16. MNAXLP

RICHARD A. WEBER, P.C.

345 West Main Street

Hamilton, Montana 59840

Telephone: 406/363-6888

Fax: 406/363-2972

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In Re the Estate of: MERLE EVERETT KLEEN; Deceased.

Case No.: DP-16- 81

Dept. No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Rita E. Atencio, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at the Law Offices of Richard A.Weber, 345 West Main, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

Dated this 26th day of August, 2016.

/s/ Rita E. Atencio

Rita E. Atencio

Personal Representative

BS 8-31, 9-7, 9-14-16. MNAXLP

RICHARD A. WEBER, P.C.

345 West Main Street

Hamilton, Montana 59840

Telephone: 406/363-6888

Fax: 406/363-2972

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In Re the Estate of: DOROTHY W. DOWDEN, Deceased.

Case No.: DP-16-57

Dept. No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Betty D. Luckett or Beverly D. Morrison, the Co-Personal Representatives, return receipt requested, at 345 West Main, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

Dated August 15, 2016.

/s/ Betty D. Luckett

Personal Representative

Dated August 22, 2016

/s/ Beverly D. Morrison

Personal Representative

BS 8-31, 9-7, 9-14-16. MNAXLP

Judith A. Loring

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 4

Stevensville MT 59870

(406) 777-5414

jaloring@jloringlaw.com

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN RE THE ESTATE OF CLAIRA BROMLEY, a/k/a CLAIRA MARGARET BROMLEY, Deceased.

Cause No.: DP-2016-78

Department No. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sheri Stroppel has been appointed as Personal Representative of the above-named estate. Decedent is Claira Bromley, also known as Claira Margaret Bromley. All persons having claims against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Sheri Stroppel, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o Judith A. Loring, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 4, Stevensville, Montana 59870, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the state of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.

DATED this 14th day of August, 2016.

/s/Sheri Stroppel

P.O. Box 964

Florence, Montana 59833

BS 8-31, 9-7, 9-14-16. MNAXLP

Dustin M. Chouinard

David T. Markette

MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C.

601 S. First Street

P.O. Box 515

Hamilton, MT 59840

(406) 363-1110

DustinC@mcpcattorneys.com

DavidM@mcpcattorneys.com

Attorneys for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL J. SPRENKEL, Deceased.

Probate No.: DP-16-82

Dept. No. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Keshia Rasmussen and Brendon Sprenkel, the Co-Personal Representatives, return receipt requested, c/o Markette & Chouinard, P.C, 601 S. First Street, P.O. Box 515, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

We declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.

DATED this 25th day of August, 2016.

/s/ Keshia Rasmussen, Co-Personal Representative

/s/ Brandon Sprenkel, Co-Personal Representative

/s/ Dustin M. Chouinard, Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives

BS 8-31, 9-7, 9-14-16. MNAXLP

Judith A. Loring

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 4

Stevensville MT 59870

(406) 777-5414

jaloring@jloringlaw.com

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN RE THE ESTATE OF VERLIS J. MICKENS, Deceased.

Cause No.: DP-2016-80

Department No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Terry L. Mickens has been appointed as Personal Representative of the above-named estate. Decedent is Verlis J. Mickens. All persons having claims against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Terry L. Mickens, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o Judith A. Loring, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 4, Stevensville, Montana 59870, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the state of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.

DATED this 11th day of August, 2016.

/s/Terry L. Mickens

618 Leonard Lane

Kalispell, Montana 59901

BS 9-7, 9-14, 9-21-16. MNAXLP