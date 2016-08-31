Recycling program recognizes volunteers at annual event

Ravalli County Recycling (RCR) held its annual volunteer appreciation dinner recently, celebrating five plus years in operation and honoring members who have been instrumental in the success of Ravalli County Recycling’s efforts. Through donations from key businesses in the community these volunteers were awarded generous gifts for their loyal service.

RCR’s volunteer crew is made up of individuals who work on Mondays and Saturdays at the Hamilton site, receiving recyclable goods from friends and neighbors here in Hamilton and the Bitterroot valley. RCR also manages a drop off site in Stevensville where Stevensville volunteers check bins and pull out garbage. Additionally, many volunteers work behind the scenes handling accounting, marketing, PR, volunteer coordination, internship sponsorship, plus board membership, and guidance from founding members.

These dedicated individuals give freely of their time. Many of them have invested countless hours, and have given other resources to keep Ravalli County Recycling in operation. Everyone is part of the organization as it is a nonprofit community-run entity. The RCR operates without financial help from the city, county or the state of Montana, although Dusti Johnson at the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has been a partner and supporter of RCR’s mission.

If you or someone you know is interested in learning more about RCR or supporting the program financially, contact RCR at 406-375-5398 or check out the web page at www.ravallirecycling.org. If interested in volunteering, call Janice at 406-360-9895.

Janice Lee, RCR volunteer coordinator, said, “We want to publicly thank the businesses that made our event one of the best ever! Especially as these same businesses were doing a stellar job serving the needs of families and fire crew affected by the Roaring Lion Fire at the same time. Every community should be so blessed. We wish to thank these recycling heroes.”