Thank you to Roaring Lion firefighters
By Wally and Judy Grewe, Hamilton
Many of us affected by the Roaring Lion fire are now trying to get back to our normal lives or what may be the new normal.
We were one of the lucky ones. Our home was not damaged and is totally intact along with other outbuildings. However, many of our stately Ponderosa Pines are now black and scorched and will need to be removed.
As we ponder the severity of the fire, we want to recognize the many law enforcement personnel for their rapid response saving numerous lives. A very special thank you goes to the local fire departments, Forest Service, all of the fire fighters and especially the Helena Hot Shots who not only saved our home but several other homes in our area. They worked through the afternoon and night creating defensive lines, saving homes and property. We can never thank them enough.
Finally, thank you to all of the local law enforcement who are still patrolling our area, and to all of you who volunteered your assistance and provided lodging while we were on evacuation. We are touched by your prayers and concern. Our hearts go out to those neighbors and friends who lost so much.