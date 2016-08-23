Victor – Suzanne Ellen Pickett of Victor passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2016 at St. Patrick Hospital. Born December 4, 1950 and raised in Northern California, she was the beloved daughter of Robert and Stella Boyle, sister of Margaret, Robert, Peter and Bill Boyle, former wife of Michael Pickett, mother of Jennifer, John and Jessica, grandmother of Jack, Stella, Vivian, Tate and Georgia and a devoted friend to many.

We will remember her profound creativity as a dreamer, designer and maker, a collector of treasures, her ability to tell stories and “hold court,” her dedication and support of the loved ones in her life and her devotion to God. She made the spaces around her beautiful and welcoming for family and friends… a modern day pioneer woman and homesteader of her own. Montana has been home for nearly 20 years and we know her spirit lives on in its big sky and in our hearts.

Services will be held Saturday, August 27, 2016 at 1 p.m. at Victor Community Church, corner of 5th & Martin, Victor. A reception will follow at the house.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.