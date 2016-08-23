Rescuing horses – it’s what they do

By Jean Schurman

What happens to horses who have had injuries, trust issues, grown old, or just aren’t wanted anymore and have no place else to go? There aren’t a lot of options here but one that has been in operation for about eight years is the Western Montana Equine Rescue & Rehabilitation organization. Through its efforts, almost 90 horses have found new lives and homes. Shannon Alexander founded the non-profit organization that is a 501(c)3 charity and continues today as the equine management vice president.

How does a horse end up in a situation where Western Montana Equine Rescue & Rehabilitation (WMERR) steps in? There are many different scenarios. Some horses have been neglected to the point that their health is impaired, or neglected until they no longer trust humans. Others are injured and their owners cannot financially sustain their care. Still others are no longer wanted because of their age. Other times, the owner has died and not left provisions for their horses. And then there are those owners who want to keep their horses but are going through a tough time financially and cannot provide for the horse. Natural disasters such as the Roaring Lion Fire this August also create a need for a place for horses to be held in a securely during the emergency. Along with that, hay is needed for some who lost their winter’s supply.

New WMERR president Christie Anderson said they work to keep horses out of the sale yard and in fact, even occasionally they will bring a horse out of the sale yard. Anderson and Alexander agree that it is a tough decision for an owner to give up a horse but they feel they can offer a viable option to selling through the auction. They also work with owners who need temporary assistance such as feed (money for hay, hauling hay, or finding pasture), farrier care, dental care or even euthanasia.

“If possible we try to help the owner keep his horse,” said Anderson. “It’s easier than trying to find the horse a new home.”

Once a horse is brought into the WMERR program, it goes through an evaluation process. The horse is seen by a veterinarian to assess the health of the animal. It may be a matter of floating its teeth – grinding the teeth down to remove sharp edges and make it easier for the horse to eat – or hoof care. The organization has several veterinarians and farriers available to help with these problems at reduced rates.

The volunteers are the heart of the organization. They work with horses that don’t know how to get along with humans or other horses. Once a path of rehabilitation is determined, the horse may go to a professional trainer if he/she is physically able, or to an experienced volunteer who will continue working with the horse. Dixie lost an eye and is learning how to handle being blind in that eye. Volunteers work with the horse to build her trust with the eventual hope she will be adopted.

According to Anderson, there are three main ways to help WMERR – adopt, foster and support. When a horse is adopted, the program works with the potential owner and the horse to make sure they are compatible. A home visit is made to make sure the horse will have everything it needs. There is also a contingency policy that the horse will be brought back if it doesn’t work out.

Horses that are foster horses cannot be ridden. Again a home visit is done to ensure the needs of the horse will be met, including no barbed wire, shelter and if there are untrained dogs around. There is an agreement drawn up detailing expenses for the horse including special feeds (if needed) and health care.

The third way to help WMERR is through sponsorship. There are a few horses that will live out their lives with the organization. There are also those horses waiting to be adopted that still need to be taken care of until then. All the money goes to the care of the horses.

Even with sponsorships, there are a lot of needs for WMERR and so fundraising is an ongoing task. The group hopes to purchase a horse trailer to transport animals. Down the road, WMERR would like a permanent headquarters to house the horses that are waiting to be adopted or those that are sponsored. Education is very important and so they try to bring in clinicians for different aspects of horse ownership. They even hope, eventually, to be able to bring kids and horses together.

They are currently selling etched glasses on their website, westernmontanaequinerescue.org. There is a wine glass with the WMERR logo on it. There is a whiskey glass with “WhiskHAY for Horses” on it, and finally a beer glass with “Horses of Roaring Lion” on it. The organization will have a tack sale on November 5 with horse related items for sale. Olive Parker, a local artisan, created a bracelet that is for sale on the website as well. WMERR will have a booth at the Broncs & Barrels event in Darby on September 17th and one at Apple Day at the Ravalli County Museum. One last way to help is to donate metal at Pacific Steel in Missoula. There is already an account set up and checks are sent directly back to the organization.

“Horses like people,” said Anderson. “We hope, eventually, to be able to use some of the horses to help people.”