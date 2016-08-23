Hamilton adopts final budget

By Michael Howell

The Hamilton City Council adopted the final budget for the 2016-2017 Fiscal Year at its August 16 meeting. The final 2016-2017 FY revenues and expenses are both down by about 22% from last year. According to Craig Shepherd, Finance Officer, this is due primarily to water and sewer projects and associated grants that are now finished. Revenues for FY 2017 are projected at $7,749,000, down from last year’s $9,478,000. Projected expenses for FY 2017 are $7,976,251, down from last year’s budget of $10,181,000.

Shepherd explained a few of the changes that were made to the preliminary budget which included mostly changes in funds within house that balance out. However, some changes did increase the total budgeted expenses for the year by about $42,000. Half of that was due to an additional $20,000 for the Public Work’s Director’s payoff and sick leave.

The council approved the Downtown Hamilton Business Improvement District budget of $34,000. The money is raised by a tax on properties located within the district.

Following a public hearing at which no public comment was received, a couple of resolutions were passed re-defining the Street Maintenance District and assessing a 20 mill levy for the Street Maintenance fund. The 20 mill levy is expected to raise about $192,000.

Another public hearing was held and received no public comment concerning a special assessment for six of the City’s lighting districts.

An ordinance granting a non-exclusive franchise agreement between the city and Bresnan Communications, LLC, locally known as Charter Communications, was approved on second reading and will go into effect 30 days from the date of approval.

The Council agreed to refund up to $11,000 to six properties that were overcharged for water and sewer services due to a problem with transponders that over measured the flow rates.

The Council also approved:

an agreement with Mr. Asphalt for asphalt paving at the wastewater treatment plant in the amount of $14,843.

an agreement with D.P. Lund Company to conduct a Short Circuit and Arc Flash Power Study for facilities in the Hamilton Public Works Department in the amount of $25,994.

an agreement to purchase a dump truck from Puget Sound Truck Sales for $108,530.

Public Works Director Keith Smith reported that the ADA improvements at the corners of Highway 93 and Main Street had hit some snags that caused some delays. An abandoned buried tank was found where the old gas station was located and, in a separate incident, a gas line was hit Saturday afternoon that separated the line going to the Chamber of Commerce building. The line was repaired without incident.

Smith said that the delays put the company a few days behind schedule but that the time would probably be made up by working on a few weekends. The project is not scheduled for completion until mid or late September.