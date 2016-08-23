Democrats are the racists

I am very tired of Republican conservatives being called racists by the Democratic liberals who are indeed the true racists. If you don’t know your party’s history, better learn so you know what you are talking about when you make accusations to others.

Here are some facts. The Republican Party was founded to oppose slavery and they eventually abolished it. They also wanted to give slaves full citizenship, equality, and rights. The Democrats fought to maintain slavery and wanted to expand it. The 13th Amendment did away with slavery. 100% of Republicans voted for it while only 23% of the Democrats voted in favor of the amendment. 94% of the Republicans voted in favor of the 14th Amendment, giving citizenship to slaves, while 0% of Democrats voted in favor of it.

In 1861, all slave owners were registered Democrats. The following is what these slave owners proposed. Little is said of the Chicago Platform proposed by the south to end the Civil War. Their idea of a compromise was to have slavery as a permanent institution in exchange to end the war and restore the Union. Here are two other facts: 3/4 of the South didn’t own slaves and the Democrats were responsible for starting the KKK.

The Democratic Party is being disingenuous by professing to support minorities while they are purposely keeping them in financial bondage.

So next time you want to wrongly call Republicans racists you better look in your own backyard and see who the true racists really are in this country.

Dee Gibney

Hamilton