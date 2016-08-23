Missoula – Alvin Olsen, age 96, born May 17, 1920, the oldest of four sons of Lester H. Olsen Sr. and Eleanore Daus, went to be with his Savior on August 5, 2016. Alvin was born, raised, and educated in Illinois. Upon his retirement from the store fixture business, he arrived in Stevensville, Montana in 1983 with his first wife Edna to whom he was married for 41 years. Edna died in 1984. Alvin met and married the vivacious Selma Larson who died in 1990. Alvin and Edna had three children, Garnet who lives in IL (married Gary Hawk (deceased) and has two daughters, Kim and Kari), Glen who lives in TN (married Jean Bell and has two sons, Michael and Brian (wife Jaime), and Lynnet who lives near Stevensville, MT (married Craig Thomas and has one son, Ckye (wife Ashley) and one daughter, Ember (husband Travis Townsend). Upon marrying Selma, he gained three more adult sons, Orville (wife Jackie), CO, Marvel (wife Kathi), ID, and Robert (wife Judy), CO, and all of their children and grandchildren. A wonderful blended family relationship evolved.

Alvin was an Army Veteran of WWII and served in the 738th Ordnance Company, 38th Infantry Division, Pacific Theatre. He chose to be a life member of both the VFW Post #1507, and the American Legion Post #94 (past Post Commander). In June of 2013, he was honored to fly to Washington DC on one of the memorable Big Sky Honor Flights. Alvin was a member of the Stevensville Civic Club and a longtime member of the Ravalli County Park Board and the Bitterroot Valley Model Railroad Club. In his younger years, he loved playing ball and enjoyed umpiring games at the Lone Rock School. He played golf into his 80’s. Alvin loved history, too. What can we say, he was an ardent Green Bay Packers fan!

Alvin was a member of Living Savior Lutheran Church in Missoula where he loved to get discussions going!

At 96, he lived independently, played sudoku and solitaire practically daily, and cooked his own last supper. What a blessing!

Alvin is survived by his children, nine grandchildren, 14 plus great-grandchildren, and his niece, Cora A. Krause. He is also survived by his younger brother, Robert (IL) and Robert’s four daughters and their families.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 27 at 2 p.m. at Living Savior Lutheran Church, 4616 Gharrett Ave., Missoula. Graveside interment with Military Honor Guard will follow at 4 p.m. at Sunnyside Cemetery near Lone Rock School outside of Stevensville. Thereafter, dinner and further Celebration of Alvin’s life will be at the American Legion Hall on Middle Burnt Fork Road.

